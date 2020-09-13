Despite what you might think this is not a time when politicians are getting along. Even politicians wearing the same “team” uniform.
Considering what’s at stake in the Nov. 3 presidential election, it would be logical to think that Republicans in Arizona are supporting fellow Republicans and Democrats are backing fellow Democrats.
Not so much.
This week brought the latest controversies between office holders when the Attorney General’s Office sided with bar owners in a lawsuit against Gov. Ducey on the GOP side and Democrats began fighting amongst themselves for leadership positions they don’t yet have.
At the federal level we’ve already seen former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake continuing his call to oust President Trump. And we’ve heard current U.S. Sen. Martha McSally directly contradict statements by the President critical of the late Sen. John McCain. All four are, or in Sen. McCain’s case, were, Republicans.
It must be a great time to be an Independent.
Elections and political campaigns are tearing apart the fabric of unity that binds us as a nation. Extreme statements and bold actions prompt responses that further the divide.
It’s happening on both sides of the aisle.
Last week, Arizona House minority leader Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D-District 4) came under attack from Rep. Diego Espinoza, a fellow Democrat from Tolleson. At the moment, Republicans hold a two-seat majority over Democrats in the Arizona House, and Espinoza is not only expecting his party will take over the majority, he’s putting himself forward as the speaker.
Democrats haven’t held a majority in the Arizona House since the 1960s. If the party does ascend to the leadership role after the next election, it would seem the former minority leader — Rep. Fernandez — would be the more logical choice for speaker.
Apparently Espinoza, and a trio of like-minded Democrats, don’t think so and assume not only capturing the House majority, but deposing the party minority leader.
Similar political animosity is shaking Republicans at the capital. In addition to the dispute between the AG’s office and the governor, conservative politicians within the party have openly rebelled against what they believe are unnecessary coronavirus restrictions.
During a rally at the capital last week, State Rep. John Gilmore (R-Apache Junction) compared wearing face masks to the tattooing of Holocaust victims during World War II. He’s joined in that assessment by fellow conservative Rep. Kelly Townsend and Congressman Rep. Andy Biggs.
If these politicians had their way, a special session of the Legislature would be convened and bills would pass mandating schools return to in-person teaching, all businesses would reopen, and all this “nonsense” about a pandemic would come to an end.
We anticipate much of this political “noise” and endless campaigning will end abruptly on Nov. 4, the day after the General Election.
We’re looking forward to a period of quiet reflection, and hopeful that what divides us today can be forgotten so we can unify, again, in the near future.