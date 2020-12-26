Get the popcorn, politics are about to get very interesting in Arizona.
If the ongoing fight to settle the 2020 presidential election wasn’t enough to amuse you, the entertainment that the 2022 election will provide should hold your interest.
Headlining the event will be the race for Arizona governor, followed closely by yet another U.S. Senate race, and crowding onto the stage will be the new legislative boundaries drawn by the Independent Redistricting Commission.
There could also be local races of supreme interest, including Sierra Vista’s mayoral office.
Even though it’s two years away and even politicians are exhausted from the recently completed presidential contest, we expect the jockeying for offices involved in the 2022 election to begin shortly.
With Gov. Ducey finishing his second term in office and ineligible to seek re-election, candidates from both sides of the political aisle will begin organizing their campaigns. It’s not a secret that Democrat Katie Hobbs, currently the Secretary of State, and Republican Mark Brnovich, currently the Arizona Attorney General, are interested in the job. Others who might enter the race include conservative firebrand Andy Biggs or Democrat Greg Stanton, both currently members of Congress.
Who the Republican convince to run against Sen. Mark Kelly will also be interesting. Sen. Kelly, fresh off his victory over appointed-incumbent Martha McSally, is finishing out the six-year term of the late Sen. John McCain and is expected to run for re-election in 2022. Gov. Ducey has been discussed as a possible challenger, as have several existing Arizona members of Congress, including Rep. Biggs and Rep. David Schweikert.
Two results from the recently completed decennial census also promise to keep you hunting political headlines in the coming year. Arizona’s 15% population increase — with most of that happening in the metro Phoenix area and Pinal County — will entitle the state to another representative in Congress.
Depending on the legislative boundaries drawn by the IRC, the consequence of that metro population increase could mean changes for Cochise County. There are a set number of seats in the House of Representatives — 435 — which calculates to individual congressional districts of about 774,000 people.
Since most of the “new” growth is in central Arizona, the size of the congressional district that represents Cochise County could significantly increase. Currently, District 2 includes all of Cochise County and part of Tucson.
To accommodate the population growth in the Phoenix area, the IRC may need to create more districts in central Arizona and boost the geographical size of other districts around the state.
We can appreciate that many people are glad the Nov. 3 election is behind us. The exhausting, always-in-your-ear campaigns have ended and the “vote-for-me” candidate signs have disappeared.
For political pundits, now is when the fun begins. We’re watching to see what politicians are saying and doing as they size up whether they will seek re-election or challenge for a new office.
For those who enjoy political theater, 2021 will be an interesting year.