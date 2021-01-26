An interesting discussion on Friday at a work session for Cochise County officials brought good news and insight on what Supervisors Ann English and Tom Crosby are thinking.
Budget manager Dan Duchon reported revenues for the 2220-21 fiscal year are surprisingly strong, considering the anticipated impact of the pandemic. Collection of the county’s one-half cent sales tax is the highest it has been compared to the previous four years. The tax already has generated more than $6 million and is on track to exceed last year’s total by a substantial margin. Property tax revenue is on par with previous years and despite last year’s “lockdown,” sales reported by restaurants and bars appears to be returning to “normal” levels.
The good news, District 2 Supervisor and Board Chairperson Ann English told those at the meeting, is that the current fiscal year budget is on-track and won’t need to be adjusted.
Ms. English intimated that the board won’t have to ask department heads to cut back spending and there isn’t an immediate need to ask employees to take non-paid "vacations."
She considers the positive news on county revenues an “anomaly,” and not something county officials can count on for next year’s budget.
District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby raised two points that revealed what he’s thinking about. During a discussion of property tax, Mr. Crosby indicated business owners are “ … paying two taxes,” — one for the property they operate and the other for their home. But, Crosby said, “ … they are only getting one vote.”
What?
The statement indicates Mr. Crosby believes business property owners, who also own a home, should be entitled to more than one vote in an election. We’re wondering if people renting an apartment, who don’t own property, should be barred from voting. Or, whether subdividing a property entitles the owner to multiple votes.
The second statement notable during Mr. Crosby’s brief input at Friday’s meeting pointed at the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
We see what’s coming here.
In his campaign to seek election to the county board and in a post on social media, Mr. Crosby has alluded to the impending financial crisis that the county, Sierra Vista and other communities face in funding the pension program. His calculations indicate the county’s unfunded liability in the PSPRS — just for the Sheriff’s Department — is about $37 million.
Despite being elected to represent Sierra Vista as the District 1 Supervisor, his advice is to avoid moving to the city, or annexing property to the city, due to the pension liability.
We anticipate Mr. Crosby will use the unfunded pension as a justification for his support of dramatic cuts to county services in the near future. He has already sought to stoke fear of this “debt” among electors and pitched himself as the “ … low tax guy” who believes much of government is a waste of money.
We believe paying down the pension liability shouldn’t come at the expense of vital public services, like those provided by the Sheriff’s Department or the Highway Department.
We’ll be watching closely to see what Mr. Crosby proposes for the next fiscal year budget.