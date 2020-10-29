We don’t blame bar owners for being confused.
Last week the Arizona Department of Health Services issued its latest list of allowed activities at bars. Patrons can now participate in karaoke, darts, video games and pinball.
Dancing is not allowed.
If bar owners want to offer ax-throwing, that’s also allowed.
Playing pool is OK and bowling is on the list of permitted activities, but nothing has been said about arm wrestling. There’s also grey areas when it comes to using a photo booth, playing corn hole, shooting dice or any other of the crazy and fun things that tavern owners think of to bring people out for a drink.
Each of the allowed activities comes with a list of stringent restrictions. Bar owners have to make sure microphones get cleaned between karaoke acts. They have to make sure that pool players stay a safe distance from each other. That the only person standing while bowling is the person with the ball.
The recent change in allowable activities comes at an odd time.
Bars — and everything patrons enjoy doing at bars — were shut down in March. Gov. Ducey also closed restaurants, fitness centers, pools and theaters. He prohibited public gatherings and strongly encouraged local governments to consider imposing mask mandates.
Arizona endured a brief spike in its COVID-19 case counts in June and thanks in part to the governor’s executive orders, the state “flattened the curve” relatively quickly compared to other states.
Now the numbers are creeping up again in Arizona and across the country. Last Friday the U.S. reported its highest daily total since the pandemic began. At least 83,010 coronavirus cases were reported, beating the previous daily high of 76,842 which was reported on July 17.
In Arizona, there have been an average of 1,007 cases per day in October, an increase of 46 percent from the average recorded in September.
Cochise County has followed the trend. Monday the county was reporting 190 active cases, which is a dramatic increase from fewer than 20 active cases at the beginning of the month.
That’s what makes the ADHS announcement so confusing.
Bars were closed by executive order for months — long after restaurants, fitness centers and other businesses were allowed to reopen.
On Sept. 10, the rate of daily COVID-19 cases declined to a point that bars serving food were permitted to reopen. Other taverns — those with Series 6 or 7 liquor licenses that do not serve food — remained under the governor’s mandate and are still closed.
Today, with case counts beginning to climb again, bars that were allowed to reopen last month have been granted permission to resume activities that were deemed dangerous before the pandemic reached its first peak in June.
There appears to be no rhyme nor reason for the state health department’s decision to permit the resumption of these activities, especially now that the number of COVID cases is climbing again.
With chances of catching coronavirus increasing, it doesn’t make sense for state officials to relax restrictions imposed earlier this year to contain the spread of the disease.