A group of Arizona lawmakers, including our own Becky Nutt, are calling on Gov. Ducey to support finishing the border wall.
It’s not as easy as it sounds.
We always get concerned about efforts to accomplish something at the international border. Several years ago several outspoken state legislators organized a national appeal for funding to build a wall. That efforts petered out and the Legislature was left with the problem of what to do with tens of thousands of dollars in contributions from Americans who bought into the rhetoric. Eventually, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was awarded a sizable share of the funding after his agency was the lone applicant with a plan on how to spend the money to support law enforcement efforts at the border.
After that, Trump sycophant Steve Bannon added his name to a group with similar aspirations. Bannon appeared at a rally in Tucson with other organizers capitalizing on former President Trump’s campaign initiative to build a “big, beautiful wall.” Contributors again rallied in support and the fund drive collected hundreds of thousands from enthusiastic donors.
Bannon, and others affiliated with the effort, were eventually investigated by federal authorities for alleged misuse of the money.
The current call to finish the wall started by President Trump seems a bit different. First, these lawmakers want to allocate state funds for the project and are not appealing to the public. Secondly, a sizable portion of the wall has already been constructed in Arizona.
What remains is jurisdiction. Does the state have the authority to build a barrier to prohibit access along an international border? We can anticipate a debate focused on whether this is an exclusive federal responsibility or whether Arizona has the right to “wall” itself from Mexico.
We already know, for example, that Sheriff Dannels has no authority to arrest and detain illegal immigrants. Doing so will invite legal liability from those arrested and possibly from the federal government, putting Cochise County on the hook for potential financial remedies.
What does strike a chord of concern about the letter to Gov. Ducey are its political overtones. Rep. Nutt has joined with outspoken conservatives, several of whom have linked their political fortunes to the belief that the 2020 election was “stolen,” and the language of the call to finish the wall focuses on politics.
Unless Gov. Ducey wants to further his national aspirations, we doubt this call to finish the wall will amount to much. While it’s true that Arizona is in the enviable position of being one of the few states that has a budget surplus, the cost to build the barrier runs into the tens of billions and this state simply doesn’t have that much available cash for the project.
Building walls along international borders, enforcing immigration law and other issues relating to international relations, are strictly a concern of the federal government. Arizona has no role in trying to take up this project.