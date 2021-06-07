From where we were a year ago, there is much to celebrate.
Cochise County reported fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 for all of last week and topped the 100,000 mark in the number of vaccine doses administered over the Memorial Day weekend.
As of the first week in June, almost 58,000 county residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and close to 49,000 are fully vaccinated. That’s about 44 percent of the county’s population.
Statewide, about 37 percent of the state’s 7.2 million residents have been vaccinated, significantly below the national percentage of 42 percent.
The county’s comparably high vaccination rate is a credit to the Health and Social Services department, and its director, Alicia Thompson. The agency has worked with retail pharmacies, area hospitals, physicians and other local healthcare providers to administer as many vaccines as possible as quickly as possible.
The primary challenge that remains for state officials and Cochise County is convincing those who have not been vaccinated to get the shots. At its peak, the sites run by the Arizona Department of Health Services were administering more than 169,000 doses a week. On one day in particular more than 12,000 shots were put into arms in a 24-hour period.
That compares with just 13,000 doses being administered all of last week in Arizona.
Vestiges of the pandemic linger but are slowly disappearing. Fewer people are wearing masks, restaurants are returning to full capacity and most retailers are no longer urging customers to follow health protocols.
As life begins to return to normal, it’s less likely Cochise County or Arizona will reach the coveted 70 percent vaccination goal by July 4, as set forth by President Biden. The state’s top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, said as much last week and pointed to the independent nature of Arizona residents and the dropoff in the rate of vaccinations.
Unfortunately, she indicated, the one outcome that may prompt more people to get inoculated is a return of the virus. If more people start to get sick, more people may decide to get vaccinated.
As things are now, with fewer people getting sick and the relaxation in health protocols, the prospect of reaching “herd immunity” is less likely by the day.
Arizona hasn’t jumped on the same incentive wagon that other states are implementing. California rolled out a program last month that will cost taxpayers about $116 million to encourage people to get vaccinated, awarding lottery-size prizes to those who decide it’s a good time to “get the shots.” Colorado and other states are following a similar path, though not as grandiose as what is being implemented in California. The closest thing to an incentive offered in Arizona are free tickets to a Diamondbacks baseball game if people choose to show up at Chase Field to get the shots. Judging by how poorly the team is playing this year, we doubt that will encourage more people to roll up their sleeve.