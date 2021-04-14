We’re wondering how the Arizona Senate can ignore what seems as obvious as an elephant in your living room.
Senate President Karen Fann has announced that private contributions will be accepted to cover the additional costs of the Legislature’s audit of Maricopa County ballots cast in the November 2020 election. She told the media recently that the $150,000 of public money allocated for the recounting of 2.1 million votes will not cover the entire cost of the project.
Literally days before she made this announcement, our state government adopted legislation that prohibits counties from accepting money from out-of-state donors to cover the costs of elections. That bill was aimed directly at a $6 million donation made to nine Arizona counties by an organization with financial ties to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Republicans allege the donation, which was offered to help cover unexpected election costs resulting from the pandemic, was really an effort to generate a larger turnout by Democrats.
Gov. Ducey, in signing the bill, emphasized that accepting outside money “ … looks bad.”
“With public confidence in our elections in peril, it’s clear that elections must be pristine and above reproach — and the sole purview of government,” the governor said.
Meanwhile contributions from out-of-state conservatives and private companies are pouring in to help with the costs of the Senate’s boondoggle. Christina Bobb, who works for the conservative One America News Network, says she already has raised $150,000 through a website called “Voice for Votes” to cover the costs incurred by the Senate as it attempts to determine if the Maricopa County election results are accurate. Sen. Fann said her office has been contacted by a private security firm offering its services for free to protect the location where the ballots will be stored and tabulated.
How is this not a conflict of interest?
Accepting money from individuals and organizations that would like to see the November 2020 election overturned looks just as bad, or worse, than taking money from Zuckerberg’s group offering to help with election costs. Sen. Fann’s stated intention for this audit is to restore public confidence in our election process. That cannot be accomplished when the firm hired by the Senate has already been shown to have provided false information on election results from a county in Michigan and private contributions are being accepted from individuals and organizations with a vested interest in the outcome of the Maricopa County audit.
Restoring public confidence in Arizona’s election process is not the object of the Senate’s audit.
The intention of this ridiculous effort is to help a cabal of Republican leaders in the Legislature save face after very public claims of fraud. The outcome — which we have said previously will undoubtedly find fraud where none exists — will not overturn the presidential election and it will not return Donald Trump to office.
Ultimately, it will prove to be another embarrassing moment in history for Arizona and a colossal waste of taxpayer money.