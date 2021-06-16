It appears the Arizona Senate has found an innovative way to bolster tourism in a flagging travel economy. While much of the industry has suffered due to the pandemic, the Senate-sponsored election audit has successfully attracted Republican legislators from no less than 11 states.
To date, the information carried back to their state of origin by these GOP lawmakers has failed to convince fellow state officials of the need to do what Arizona is doing. Representatives from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Alaska brought the largest contingent to the Coliseum and have raised the idea to their fellow lawmakers, but none have inspired anything comparable to what’s happening here.
That should be an indication of the sentiment across the country. Even staunch Republicans who pledge verbal support to this audit are unable to convince others of the idea that fraud occurred during the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
How does this charade end? Considering the compromised credibility of this process, the best outcome Senate Republicans can hope for might be another recount.
We’re not kidding.
Let’s pretend that when the tabulation of ballots is finished— which is expected within the next week — those speaking for Arizona’s audit indicate they can prove fraud occurred. If that happens, those who vehemently oppose the result are certain to challenge how the process was completed.
They will point to the lack of bipartisanship, the secrecy surrounding the audit, the predisposition of the company hired to do the work and the specific steps followed to accomplish the recount.
Already the federal Department of Justice has raised red flags on civil rights issues involving the audit and threatened to intervene. This week that drew a rebuke from Arizona’s attorney general, who warned the DOJ not to interfere with the state’s sovereignty.
As we have stated earlier in this space, we would not be surprised if the audit does find fraud, considering the bias of those leading the effort. That outcome could inspire a legal action seeking to overturn the 2020 election results, or it could inspire other states to review whether they too should audit their ballots, or both of those events could occur.
Challengers to the finding of fraud would want to see it for themselves, or the court may decide it needs to establish the parameters of a new audit.
In any case, the initial finding of fraud would provide Republicans everywhere the justification they desperately want regarding the 2020 election. Reaction from those who questioned the claim of fraud would keep the issue alive and continue to inspire those who remain convinced the election was stolen from Donald Trump.
Lost in all of this is the stated purpose of this audit, which Senate President Karen Fann has espoused. Her answer to those questioning the process has consistently focused on maintaining voter confidence in the election process.
In fact, this audit and its outcome, will have done just the opposite.