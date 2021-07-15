We have to admit some exhaustion from the ubiquitous messaging that has surrounded voting.
Republican-majority legislatures around the country, including ours in Phoenix, have been enacting laws that Democrats universally label as “anti-voter.” Monday, Democrats in Texas left the state to prevent its legislature from declaring a quorum. The move was made to stop GOP-backed initiatives aimed at revisions to voting laws. Tuesday, President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania to appeal to legislators to stop Republican-led efforts to change voting laws in that state.
Even baseball has been affected.
All-Star festivities originally planned for Atlanta were moved by Major League Baseball to Denver after the Georgia Legislature adopted laws that liberal Democrats labeled as anti-voter. The decision cost the state an estimated $100 million in lost tourism spending and didn’t result in Georgia changing its mind.
In Arizona, intra-party bickering killed a few voting law revisions before the full Legislature considered the initiatives. The cat fight between Sens. Ugenti-Rita and Townsend resulted in bills proposed by each lawmaker ending up in the trash bin.
What the Legislature did pass, and what Gov. Ducey subsequently signed into law, are two changes that do put more responsibility on voters. Those who fail to sign the envelope that encloses an early ballot have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to do so, or their vote will not count. That’s a change from the former five-day period to “cure” the ballot. The second change removes people from the early voter list if they do not return a ballot in four consecutive elections. Counties are responsible to notify these voters that they will be removed from the list unless they request to continue receiving an early ballot.
At the national level, Democrats are campaigning on changes to state election laws as a platform to paint Republicans in a bad light. Liberals especially are voicing outrage and alarm that the GOP is trying to prevent people from exercising their protected and constitutionally ensured right to cast a ballot. The answer, they argue, are federal election laws that supersede what state legislatures are doing.
What a surprise, Democrats favor a federal “solution.”
In Arizona, Republicans are more likely to be accused of bad timing, not a conspiracy to deny voters their right to cast a ballot.
Arizona is the second-fastest growth state in the union, by population, with a percent growth of 1.78. The number of people living here increased from 7.3 million in 2019 to more than 7.4 million in 2020. This explosive growth requires that voter registration rolls be maintained to ensure election integrity and security.
We don’t deny some of the crazy bills Arizona GOP lawmakers introduced during the last session were aimed directly at avenging former President Trump’s loss and Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
None of those initiatives made it out of the legislature.
The changes that have been instituted in Arizona do put more responsibility on voters to participate in elections, and to make sure they sign their envelope when they cast their early ballot.
We don’t consider these measures “anti-voter.” These are changes necessary to assure the integrity of our election process.
Worried about your right to cast a ballot? Be a better voter.