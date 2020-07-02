Another day, another record.
Arizona and Cochise County continue to register record numbers of COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, the county health department reported 663 confirmed cases, of which 301 were active and 65 were serious enough to admit to hospitals, with 24 of those being moved to intensive care.
Twelve county residents have died since tracking of the virus began in mid-March.
Arizona has the unfortunate distinction of being a “surge center,” where the explosive growth of the coronavirus has prompted Gov. Ducey to reinstate business closures. Three East Coast states now require 14-day self-quarantine for those arriving from Arizona and the daily number of cases in our state now exceed those reported in Brazil, Peru and all European nations, including Italy, according to a Harvard University epidemiologist.
Despite the obvious outcome of reopening too soon and the rapid spread of COVID cases here and throughout the state, some still cling to the belief that fighting this pandemic is a violation of personal liberty. A recent call on Facebook to attend a protest rally July 9 is evidence of local resistance to community cooperation with the mask mandate issued by Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller last week. Arizona congressional Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar voiced similar logic after Gov. Ducey’s order to close bars, fitness centers and other businesses, as did headline-grabber State Rep. Kelly Townsend.
The arguments against wearing a mask and closing venues that host gatherings usually include “government overreach,” and the inherent violation of civil liberties that are assumed with the freedoms of being an American. U.S. Reps. Gosar and Biggs focused on the impact of business closures on the economy — apparently dismissing the costs of medical care that have already resulted from opening the state too soon.
The questions “libertarians” can’t answer is why do they stop at a stoplight? Why do most pay their taxes? Why do most abide any restrictions for guns, including registering their weapons?
The answer is that most believe in the greater good. They stop at stoplights because they understand that everyone must cooperate with traffic signals to avoid complete chaos. They pay their taxes — which is perhaps the most significant violation of personal liberty — because they understand that in order for government to work, it requires sacrificing a portion of their income to receive direct and indirect services. They surrender their personal information to register a gun, because they understand that responsible ownership includes accountability.
Asking the community to cooperate in flattening the coronavirus curve and emphasizing education before penalizing those who violate this mandate isn’t a valid example of either government overreach or a violation of personal liberty.
Wearing a mask is a simple way, and a symbolic way, to stem the tide of this deadly virus. Cooperating as a community, just like stopping at a traffic light, is the only way we will limit the potential impact of the coronavirus.