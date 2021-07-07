If we remember correctly, Joe Biden promised his administration would work both sides of the political aisle to bring America back together. He and many Democrats criticized then-President Trump for creating political divisiveness and dividing the county. If elected, Biden promised he would bring bipartisanship back to the federal government, embracing the best ideas not only those originating from his party.
Apparently that’s not true.
Last week we witnessed the second dramatic example of White House politics at a gathering of governors representing Western states. The virtual meeting was held to discuss wildfires and what can be done to aid efforts to combat these natural disasters.
Eight governors were invited, three were not.
Notably, all three of the excluded governors are outspoken Republicans who have criticized the Biden Administration.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was among the three.
If President Biden were true to his campaign promise, the fact that Arizona currently has 14 active wildfires, several of which have caused extensive property damage and forced evacuations, would qualify the Grand Canyon State for a seat at the White House table. The fact that through June 25, more than 1,100 wildfires had burned more than 453,000 acres in Arizona, representing a 22 percent increase over the same period in 2020, would make Gov. Ducey’s input extremely valuable at the White House strategy session.
Instead, the gathering included only familiar faces who are friendly with the Biden Administration. The White House statement on the meeting offers another reason why constituents are quickly losing faith in much of what the President is pushing. This meeting was held to bring together “ … wide-ranging perspectives to best inform the discussion about federal-state partnerships on addressing wildfires.”
Hogwash.
The meeting was a political gathering and didn’t seek the best solutions to wildfires, but did provide the administration with a grandstand moment to create the façade of federal involvement.
Something similar happened to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who was unceremoniously dropped from his membership on a Homeland Security commission charged with advising the administration on what to do about illegal immigration.
Among the first actions taken by Biden-appointee Alejandro Mayorkas, the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was terminating the membership of Sheriff Dannels.
Mayorkas said he was reconstituting the commission in order to develop a new model for the group.
We can see how that has turned out.
Illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling are out of control on the Southwest border and the Biden Administration is firmly committed to a policy of ignoring the problems, rather than attempting to address the issues.
The Biden Administration isn’t sincere in its efforts to help Western states fight wildfires, just like it’s not committed to addressing illegal immigration.
President Biden won’t be doing any favors for Arizona as long as Gov. Ducey is in office, and the White House has proven itself to be just as partisan — if not more so — than previous officeholders throughout our nation’s history.