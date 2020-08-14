We’re hopeful it’s a money issue, not a question of whether body cams are a good idea for the Bisbee police department.
Last week the Bisbee City Council rejected a request from police Chief Albert Echave to spend $64,883 over five years for body cameras for his officers. Bisbee qualified for a $20,000 grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s office to reduce the purchase price for the cameras, batteries, charging stations, data storage and software to allow uploads and redactions.
It’s the same system, sold by the same vendor — Axon — that is in use by Sierra Vista police, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, Willcox police and other agencies in Arizona.
Bisbee’s outlay for the system would have been $9,304 for the first year and then $13,894 annually for the remaining four years.
Police believe wearing body cameras is a good idea. In an interview published June 2, 2015 — prior to the purchase of these systems by local departments — Sheriff Mark Dannels, Sierra Vista Chief Adam Thrasher and the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, Alessandra Soler, made positive statements about equipping police with body cams.
Little has changed since that time.
Today, local police are familiar with the technology and embrace the higher level of accountability it provides. Law enforcement authorities recognize that police body cameras can encourage good behavior by police officers and members of the public. The result is a decrease in violence, use of force incidents and attacks on officers on duty.
We can’t help but wonder if Bisbee officers would have benefited from having cameras during their encounter with Mayra Munoz on July 29, who alleged she was mistreated by two policemen after they ordered her out of her vehicle. Munoz is suspected of leaving the scene of an injury accident after she allegedly drove off after a collision with a bicyclist in Sierra Vista. When Bisbee police stopped the vehicle she was driving and ordered her to step out, she refused, stating she was too scared and claiming police would not tell her why they pulled her over. A fight ensued, leaving one officer with a footprint from Munoz’s shoe on his chest.
Presumably, body cameras would have clarified the record and eliminated any questions about what happened during the stop.
Council members went against the support of city attorney James Ledbetter, who said cameras may help the city avoid costly litigation.
That’s the recommendation that council members should have strongly considered. In addition to the benefits of protecting officers and the public, body cameras provide video footage that is indisputable in presenting the facts of what happened.
We’re disappointed in the council’s decision and hope it’s reconsidered in the near future. Expensive as these systems may appear to be, the value they provide in protection, accountability, training of officers and providing a clear public record far outweighs the investment.