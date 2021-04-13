We consider it a tragedy that Bisbee is once again changing its city manager.
Last week the community’s top administrator, Theresa Coleman, reluctantly submitted her resignation and an equally hesitant council accepted the action.
Ashley Coronado, who was working as the City Clerk prior to Ms. Coleman’s ouster, was appointed interim city manager after the council emerged from its executive session last Thursday.
The outcome of this action is far from settled and whether Ms. Coronado is hired for the job or the city pursues a new manager the problems that plagued Theresa Coleman will still be there. In addition, Bisbee now faces the financial liability of a severance payment for the outgoing city manager and must decide whether it can afford to actively conduct a thorough search for a new candidate.
Those considering the job need to be aware of the reasons for Ms. Coleman’s departure. She was battered on social media for unpopular decisions on the animal shelter, on the farmer’s market and her commitment to enforcing the city code. She also lost the confidence of the mayor, who referred to a communication problem with Ms. Coleman.
Beyond the council, Bisbee has serious financial challenges that have already limited the scope of public services that can be provided to the community. The city has few — if any — opportunities to increase local revenue and has already pushed its bed and sales taxes near a point where tourism, the major source of the city’s income, could be negatively affected.
Most disappointing about Theresa Coleman’s resignation is the fact that the Bisbee council ignored the overwhelming support expressed by city employees. Forty-eight employees, with representatives from every department, signed a letter in support of Ms. Coleman.
Ms. Coleman was Bisbee’s fifth city manager since 2014. That’s when Steve Pauken resigned after eight years in the position to take the same job in Winslow. Then came Jestin Johnson, who endured two tumultuous years before ascending to the assistant county manager position in Athens, Georgia, in 2016. He was followed by Richard Marsh, who was unceremoniously run out of town in June 2017. Bisbee hired Robert