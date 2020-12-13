We’re a bit disappointed in the response to recent COVID-19 numbers by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
At a work session Dec. 4, board members heard from health director Alicia Thompson and emergency preparedness coordinator Craig Janizewski. Both officials reported an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases with no end in sight. Ms. Thompson said in the three days prior to the meeting Cochise County recorded 319 new cases, with another 225 awaiting investigation. Janizewski reported that nationwide, the coronavirus has already killed more than 20 times the number of people who died from the H1N1 virus beginning in 2009, despite less than one-quarter the number of cases.
At this writing there are 2,189 “active” cases in the county and 91 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started eight months ago.
While Douglas continues to be a “hot spot” in the county, Sierra Vista and Willcox have recently seen significant increases. The collective zip codes in the Sierra Vista area are reporting more than 400 active cases, while Willcox has about 263.
Instead of recognizing the desperate need for leadership, supervisors decided it was a good time to blame residents for not taking the virus seriously. Board member Ann English indicated “…somehow the residents of Cochise County have done something wrong and now we’re paying the price.” Supervisor Tom Borer verbally threw up his hands, arguing that until people take self-responsibility it “…doesn’t matter how much we throw out there, they have to be willing to participate.”
To their credit, board members did identify one step that will be helpful in addressing the current crisis: More effort to educate the public. There was no specific direction offered in how this goal will be accomplished and supervisors had nothing more to offer, so it’s doubtful we will see anything come from this good idea.
Now is the time the county needs leadership. If public education is the best response to curb the current outbreak, supervisors need to coordinate all available resources at their disposal to get the word out. Rally the Sheriff’s Department, call out the Highway Department, send county employees door-to-door.
Guess what? A large majority of people will participate and more importantly cooperate, if they are asked to do so when they are presented with reasonable requests from trusted authorities.
More people are now wearing masks, despite initial protests against the practice. More people are social distancing when asked to in local stores and at public gatherings, and more people are following basic health protocols, washing their hands more often, coughing into their elbow and bumping elbows instead of shaking hands.
Surrendering the role of leadership and pushing the problem onto citizens does nothing to improve the current situation.
If supervisors believe public education is the best available solution to address the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, we would hope they would quickly develop a plan and coordinate county resources to accomplish that strategy.
Blaming the patient for being sick isn’t a solution.