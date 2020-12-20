Within the next few weeks, local health officials tell us, Cochise County will have started dispersing a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus.
At this writing health care workers in other areas of the country have received their first of two shots that are expected to prevent the illness and stop its spread. Last week Cochise County health director Alicia Thompson announced her department has put in an order for 3,000 doses of the vaccination, with those on the frontline of the fight expected to be first in line for the medicine.
By January, the hope is that Cochise County — along with the rest of the state and nation — will be well on its way to achieving a 70 percent level of inoculation, which health expertS tell us is needed to reach “herd immunity” from the coronavirus.
It will be time for our lives to return to normal.
But what is “normal?”
We can look to history for our reference. Though we can’t categorize this pandemic as comparable to the horrors of World War II, it’s easy to imagine that once that conflict ended, it took time for our nation to recover. Soldiers needed to become peaceful citizens, industry needed to manufacture stoves and refrigerators, not bombs and tanks, government needed to build roads and infrastructure after years of dedicating every dollar toward winning the war.
Within a decade, America was celebrating one of the best economies in its history with low unemployment, an expanding population and a booming manufacturing sector.
We hope this recovery won’t take a decade to accomplish.
The impact of this pandemic has been life-changing. Beyond the obvious inconveniences of wearing masks, standing six feet apart in line and other necessary protocols, the pandemic has limited our opportunities to celebrate our shared identity as a community. Instead of shopping locally, many have turned to online markets. Instead of whispering to a friend or neighbor in church, at the movie, or at a community event, we’ve stopped attending public gatherings all together. Instead of sharing breakfast or lunch with an associate, we eat at home and attend meetings by video conferencing.
Instead of sharing sports scores and local news with workmates, our contacts are limited to business-only conversations over a computer screen.
Beyond the shredding of traditional community interactions, we will have to overcome fear. After almost a year of avoiding public venues, eating at home, and canceling travel plans, it may take us time to regain confidence that it is again safe to re-engage with the activities we once took for granted.
We can celebrate the remarkable accomplishment of creating a vaccination to conquer COVID-19 in less than a year. It took decades for our best scientists to find the cure for polio.
To completely defeat this pandemic, we will have to overcome the fears it has instilled in most of us and re-establish a sense of community.
Bring on the vaccine!