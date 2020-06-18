If you’re not a baseball fan, come back to this column on another day.
We’re going to rant about sports in a space reserved for civic matters.
One reason for this expression of frustration is our shared history with a game once reverently referred to as “America’s Pastime.”
Like communities all over the country, and especially throughout Arizona, baseball’s history is an integral part of our local identity. Bisbee’s Warren Ballpark, and the dedicated group of volunteer “friends” who maintain the century-old facility, offer the best example.
Cochise County had “town teams” in the late 1800s, matching the skills of local talent from Benson, Willcox, Tombstone and other local communities.
Warren Ballpark hosted Bert Shepard, a left-handed pitcher for the 1941 Bisbee Bees. He remains the only pitcher in major league history to play in a game with an artificial leg. Shepard was a player-coach for the Washington Nationals after he survived being shot down over Germany in World War II and having his lower right leg amputated. He came on in relief during an August 1945 game against the Boston Red Sox.
Today, we hardly recognize the game that has history pre-dating the Civil War. Billionaire owners and million-dollar players spar endlessly with little regard for loyal fans who have paid to support the game for generations.
Major League Baseball recorded more than 68.4 million people attending games last year and total attendance including minor league games reached just less than 110 million. Gross revenue in 2019 was a record amount at $10.7 billion.
Yet the financial success of Major League Baseball may also cause its downfall. This week the sport’s commissioner announced he’s not confident an agreement can be reached between players and owners to put teams back on the field.
Perhaps that is for the best.
Maybe it’s time for baseball to return to its humble beginnings. Instead of billionaires and millionaires, maybe its time for fathers and sons to return to enjoying the game at a local level. Instead of power pitchers who throw 100 mph and sluggers who smash 400-foot dingers, let’s get back to a game that showcased stolen bases, the hit-and-run and the sacrifice fly.
We have no answer for the travesty that those who now own the game are perpetuating. We fear that what is happening to baseball is a reflection of what is happening to America. We fear that the greed, the selfishness, the lack of compromise and other ugly characteristics have defined and tarnished the game once beloved for its strategy and beauty.
The end of professional baseball as we know it may need to happen for the game find its true identity as America’s Pastime.
Baseball may need to escape from its national prominence and return to being a game enjoyed by local fans with local legends.
Instead of millionaires and billionaires, bring the game back home.