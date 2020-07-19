We’re a bit surprised at the council and city administration resistance to a citizens police commission in Sierra Vista.
Tuesday night Chief Adam Thrasher made an impressive presentation to the council reviewing his department’s “use of force” policy. The community can take pride in the extensive training, accreditation and effectiveness of the Sierra Vista police department. Chief Thrasher emphasized that his agency does everything it can to de-escalate volatile situations and that 98 percent of the time police presence and verbal persuasion prevents physical confrontation.
Council members called for this work session and have actively discussed police policies at meetings following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Thankfully, Sierra Vista has had nothing comparable to that outcome, though Chief Thrasher did indicate Tuesday night that his agency will not change its policy on using techniques necessary to save an officer, or another person, if either’s life is in danger.
Although it’s been more than 24 years since local police have used a carotid control technique, if and when Sierra Vista law enforcement are involved in a physical confrontation, the matter is turned over to the Cochise County Attorney and Sheriff’s Department, which investigate and determine if the response was excessive or appropriate for the situation.
We can’t argue that heretofore, the number of citizen complaints and the absence of physical confrontations involving Sierra Vista police hardly merits the need for a citizen commission. As Mayor Mueller said Tuesday, the city “…has an excellent police department, we don’t have racial strife, and we discuss things before they get out of hand.”
That doesn’t mean it can never happen here.
Despite the comfortable relationship between the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Sierra Vista city and law enforcement officials, the role of a citizens commission can facilitate even better community policing than is currently being achieved.
It’s a benefit for police and the community. A citizens commission can create public awareness of the challenges police deal with daily and can facilitate efforts to educate people on law enforcement issues. Members of the commission would provide police and city management ready access to citizen perspective on a variety of matters, including how police management handles individual complaints.
It could be a community-wide connection between the dedicated men and women we must trust to handle many of society’s problems and citizens whose cooperation police require.
For Sierra Vista, it would be better to proactively define and embrace the role of a citizens police commission before it’s needed.
The idea of a group of citizens outside of the city’s established bureaucracy and independent of the elected council is not new. President Herbert Hoover appointed something similar in 1929 to survey how prohibition enforcement was working. He also recommended that each city have “some disinterested agency” to help people who had complaints and provide independent accountability for law enforcement.
We think a citizens police commission is a good idea for Sierra Vista.