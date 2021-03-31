Another effort to turn community colleges in Arizona into four-year universities is working its way through the State Legislature.
Last month SB1453, sponsored by Sen. Paul Boyer (R-Phoenix), received near-unanimous bipartisan support from the Senate and it is currently expected to clear the House and reach Gov. Ducey’s desk later this month.
The stated intent of the bill is to lower the cost of post-secondary education and encourage more high school graduates to attend college. The Arizona Board of Regents issued a report in November 2020 showing that just 29 percent of the state’s 2018 high school grads enrolled at state universities and just over half the entire class signed up to continue their education at either a community college or somewhere out-of-state.
One reason for these somewhat surprisingly low percentages is the cost – at least in the mind of our state legislators. The average sticker price of in-state tuition at the state's universities is roughly $11,900 per academic year, although students often pay less after financial aid. By comparison, it would be difficult to spend half that amount to get a full-featured education at Cochise College, even without a scholarship.
Lawmakers seem intent on sending a message to the Board of Regents and the state’s university “elites,” including well-paid professors, administrators and others who insulate themselves in the world of higher education. Getting a college degree – regardless of whether it is in Arizona or at an Ivy League institution on the East Coast – isn’t as valuable as it has been in the past.
In today’s workforce, companies have little patience and fewer resources to train people on the job. There is an expectation that new hires have the skills necessary to fix computers, provide nursing services in a hospital, work in sales and hundreds of other jobs that don’t require a degree from a university.
The rise of the tech workforce and service industry has changed the nature of employment, reducing demand for graduates who learned “ … how to think” during philosophy class, or understand the fundamentals of physics or the important principles of economic theory.
Like many things in this “new” reality, the application of knowledge matters more than theories and educational concepts.
The local and affordable access of Cochise College – a nationally recognized and highly regarded community college – provides a great example of this shift in education. Cochise has established valuable partnerships with state universities to offer many local students an opportunity to continue their schooling in certain studies, if necessary.
Cochise College officials are not interested, and in fact oppose, competing with state universities. However, the community college has consistently distinguished itself as an elite institution with a highly regarded staff, state-of-the-art facilities and a remarkable student success rate. Among the diverse population enrolled, the college opens its doors to opportunity for high school grads who can’t afford the four-year tuition at a state school, soldiers looking to advance their careers in the military and middle-age workers looking at a job change.
Sen. Boyer’s bill may create even more opportunities for our community, but we’re hopeful it will not change the existing partnerships that serve the best interests of Cochise College.