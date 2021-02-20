It’s hard to imagine our federal government and the Biden Administration are purposely creating a humanitarian crisis on the Southwest border.
The motives for initiatives implemented in recent weeks may vary, but the consequences are undeniable and predictable.
On Thursday, residents, local officials, politicians and law enforcement gathered in Willcox to question what the federal government is doing in its handling of undocumented immigrants now entering the country.
Earlier in the week — ironically on Thursday evening — Willcox experienced the consequences of a change in the federal government’s policies on the handling of undocumented immigrants. A bus pulled into the local Texaco gas station and a crowd of immigrants got off the bus.
They had nothing but the clothes they were wearing and sometimes a backpack with a few personal possessions. They are parents, children, single men and women, old and young.
The same scenario is playing out in Nogales, Tucson, Yuma and other border towns across the region.
After many months waiting in Mexico to cross the border, the decision by the Biden Administration to end the “remain in Mexico” policy and return to a “catch and release” policy is just beginning to play out. Government estimates of the number waiting to cross the border to request asylum and/or to apply for American citizenship top 20,000.
The federal government is literally doing nothing to support this change. Those getting off the bus are not provided money, are not offered transportation to a place of their choosing and essentially are homeless. The U.S. Border Patrol documents their arrival, then issues a court date, sometimes as much as two years into the future.
In the midst of a pandemic, none of these undocumented immigrants are tested for the coronavirus.
Where are our senators, our U.S representatives?
Ron Barber, a former congressman, now Sen. Mark Kelly’s ombudsman, attended Thursday’s meeting. He professed a lack of awareness when it was pointed out that Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels had written to the senator and warned of the impending crisis.
State Rep. Gail Griffin was in attendance, but the limitations of Arizona’s influence in addressing a federal issue make it unlikely she can have a significant difference in solving the situation.
Where was — and is — U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick? Why are we not hearing from Sen. Krysten Sinema?
At the very least, the Biden Administration bears the responsibility of providing resources for the people it is allowing to enter this country.
Worst of all, public officials recognize that this crisis is going to get much, much worse. As word spreads that America is again allowing undocumented immigrants into the country and not detaining or deporting them, more will come. Caravans will come.
The policy to “catch and release” these aliens will add to an existing homeless population in communities along the border and has the potential to create another deadly wave of coronavirus cases.
While the optics of the Trump Administration policy to detain and deport undocumented immigrants may have sparked outrage, it makes more sense than what the Biden Administration is doing — which is creating a humanitarian crisis.