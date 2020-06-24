Questions raised by members of the Sierra Vista City Council Tuesday are indicative of the challenges facing communities throughout Cochise County and Arizona regarding Gov. Ducey’s recent executive order on whether face masks should be mandated.
Last week the governor announced mayors now have the authority to require people wear face masks in public, citing the need for more flexibility in handling the pandemic. That’s a reversal of the position Gov. Ducey has maintained since mid-March, which has barred local communities from adopting their own policies in response to the coronavirus.
Sierra Vista Council members questioned if they have any input on deciding whether face masks should be required.
They do not.
The governor’s order specifically empowers mayors to decide whether to mandate a local policy. Based on the statements of members during the work session and previously, it would appear that Mayor Rick Mueller’s current position not to require masks would be in the minority if the council were to vote.
The second question debated focused on enforcement.
Several communities have already jumped on the face mask requirement, including Bisbee, Tucson and Nogales in southern Arizona. The mayor of Phoenix announced that facial coverings will be required in that city, except for those attending President Trump’s rally on Tuesday.
It’s not completely clear if police will issue citations to those who don’t wear masks and if cited, what will people charged with?
Cochise County supervisors decided last week not to mandate masks, leaving it up to individual communities to decide. Other counties have decided to adopt mask policies, including Yuma and Pima.
This situation may require common sense, not government. The logistics of accomplishing the enforcement of a face mask policy put law enforcement in an untenable situation. Picking and choosing who gets cited for failure to comply — aside from the already overwhelming responsibilities of policing in the community — sets city government and local law enforcement up for failure and frustration. There may be more people violating the policy than police have time to cite, and how will we provide for people who say they can’t afford a face mask?
We trust Mayor Mueller will know when it’s the right time to implement a face mask policy, if there is a need for one. He’s monitoring local hospital admissions, checking with state authorities every day and working closely with city officials to keep on top of the impact of the coronavirus in Sierra Vista.
We’re also pleased that council members insisted, and city officials agreed, on the need to develop a plan for a face mask policy.
In the meantime, residents throughout the county will serve their own interests, and that of their neighbors, by wearing a face mask when they are at public places. Medical professionals are urging this practice for a good reason.
Face masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and we shouldn’t need a government mandate to do the right thing.