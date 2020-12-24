Sgt. Anthony Marchione was flying in an Army Air Force B-32 Dominator bomber aircraft on Aug. 18, 1945, with a mission to take reconnaissance photos and ensure Japan was following the cease fire.
It was three days after Japan surrendered on what would be called “V-J Day.” Suddenly, the Japanese military fired on the B-32 aircraft, wounding three airmen, including Marchione.
The 19-year old succumbed to his wounds and was the last of more than 407,000 Americans to die in World War II.
Henry Gunther died at 10:59 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, less than one minute before the end of World War I. Gunther’s unit, battling in Chaumont-devant-Damvillers, France, was unaware of the armistice between the Allies and Germany that would end fighting at 11 a.m. that day. The soldier charged German lines and despite efforts to make him turn back, the Germans turned their machine gun on him and Gunther became the last American soldier killed in The Great War.
These notable and tragic deaths offer a modern-day lesson.
Specifically, we are reminded of an important message conveyed this week by Alicia Thompson, director of Cochise Health and Social Services. The agency is coordinating the receipt and distribution of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The plan outlined by Thompson prioritizes frontline health care workers, emergency medical services workers and long term care facility staff and residents in “Phase 1A.” The next people to be offered the vaccine include protective service workers, teachers and childcare professionals, and critical industry workers.
The entirety of the three-stage Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed by spring. Under the county’s plan, Phase 2 will be done by the summer and the final phase will begin being offered to the population sometime during the summer.
Although the arrival of a vaccine that could put an end to this deadly pandemic is great news, Thompson is urging caution.
“While the news of a vaccine is exciting, we encourage everyone to continue to be diligent about wearing masks properly, washing their hands, and staying a safe distance from others,” she told the Herald/Review this week. “Act as if everyone may have the COVID-19 virus everywhere you go whether it is at work, the store or any other gathering place.”
We enthusiastically agree with the director’s message.
At this writing, COVID-19 has claimed 100 deaths in Cochise County and 7,278 in Arizona. Nationwide, more than 318,000 have died since the virus took hold last March.
Now, with the emergence of a vaccine and the likelihood of a cure just a few months away, it’s time to double-down on your personal safety and that of those around you. Inconvenient and uncomfortable as wearing a face mask may be, it’s still important to wear one when in public places. Social distancing is equally important, as are other protocols that have been shown to slow the spread of the virus.
With the final days of this “war” now within sight, make an extra effort to stay safe, and “… don’t be the last to die."