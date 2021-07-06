It seems like a simple regulation with good intention.
Last month the Arizona Game and Fish Department Commission voted unanimously to ban trail cameras for the purpose of “ … taking or aiding in the take of wildlife,” according to the bill.
Most hunters participate in the sport for the thrill of testing their skills against the instincts and cunning of wildlife. A vast majority — 97 percent in Arizona — abide by the rules set forth by the AGFD with an understanding that these regulations protect the longevity of the sport and assure the quarry has a “fair chance” to elude detection.
We completely agree with the department’s “fair chase” doctrine and are not opposed to the clear abuse of trail cameras for the sole purpose of making it easier to locate and harvest wildlife.
Our issue is with enforcement.
Anyone familiar with the recent efforts of Sheriff Mark Dannels and the state-funded Border Strike Force know a significant reason for their success in tracking illegal immigration in Cochise County is the result of trail cameras.
During the past five years those heading the effort to apprehend criminals bringing narcotics or cartels trafficking humans have had remarkable results in alerting federal authorities of the location and number of illegal aliens crossing the international border. The placement of more than 700 trail cameras all across the county — literally from west of Sierra Vista to the New Mexico state line — has captured vital information that allows authorities to track down these criminals.
Recently Sheriff Dannels reported the number of illegal crossings into Cochise County has averaged about 1,100 a month since the start of the year, representing an increase of about 400 percent compared to 2020. His estimate was based on the activity recorded by the network of wireless trail cameras and represents an accurate measure of the illegal immigration problem.
This technology has been so effective that after it was implemented, cartel criminals began wearing heavy coats and winter clothing in the middle of July. They thought authorities were tracking their activity with thermal heat-signature imagery and believed covering themselves would be an effective means to elude authorities.
We understand and support prohibiting the use of trail cameras to make it easy for some hunters to locate and kill their prey. Hunting is a sport and using technology to eliminate the need for the skills it requires is comparable to cheating.
What we don’t want to see is the removal of trail cameras along the border that help law enforcement effectively identify the location of drug smugglers and human trafficking.
It is important that the AGFD work closely with agencies that are charged with the responsibility of stemming the flow of illegal activity along the border. Removing trail cameras necessary for effective law enforcement would be a poor outcome, and not the intent, of the commission’s new regulation.