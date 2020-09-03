The calendar is full of important events during the next four months. Of course, the big one happens in 61 days when voters go to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3. Before that, the U.S. Census will end at the end of this month, and after that Arizona will select the members of its Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC).
If you’re not a civics nerd, the previous paragraph was undoubtedly a bit of a “yawner.” Only those who understand the importance of these events recognize that the outcome of each dramatically shapes the world we live in — even here in Cochise County.
The first step in composing the make up of the IRC was completed last week when the deadline to apply for a seat expired. A total of 138 candidates — 55 Democrats, 44 Republicans, and 39 Independents — are hoping to be appointed to one of the 25 seats on the commission.
It’s the responsibility of the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments — a group appointed by Gov. Ducey — to review the applications and narrow the field to 10 Democrats, 10 Republicans and five Independents.
This group then begins the work of drawing the legislative boundaries for state and federal offices. The mission of the IRC, which is laid out in the Arizona Constitution, focuses on drawing boundaries that are “balanced,” and competitive. The idea is that candidates, regardless of party affiliation, have a decent chance of being elected and are thereby encouraged to get out and interact with constituents.
Since Arizona voters adopted this method for redistricting the commission has completed its process twice, with Democrats protesting after the first outcome and Republicans complaining after the 2011 map was drawn.
Sometime next year, we anticipate the IRC will make an appearance in Cochise County to listen to public comments on a preliminary legislative map. Once that map is formally adopted, we anticipate there will be lawsuits filed by those who believe the process failed.
Legislative boundaries can go a long way in deciding which political party has an edge in Arizona politics. Republicans felt cheated after the last redistricting, believing that the commission “packed” district boundaries in some areas to assure the election of Democrats. The consequence, they argue, was a shift in Arizona’s congressional representation, with five of the nine districts electing Democrats to Congress.
In the State Legislature, GOP advocates argue, the 2011 legislative boundary map narrowed the Republican majority in the House and Senate.
Cochise County was a “winner” after the last redistricting, consolidating the entire county into Legislative District 14, with small sections of Graham, Greenlee and Pima counties also included in the district. After the first redistricting by the IRC, Cochise County was split between two districts, with one of those districts spread over several large counties.
We’re hopeful Cochise County can remain a contiguous legislative district after the 2021 IRC map is presented.
Doing so will improve the county’s representation at the state and federal levels.