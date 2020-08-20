Rarely does the Arizona Supreme Court so completely reverse the ruling of a lower court as it did this week on the ballot initiative that will ask voters whether a “surcharge” should be collected from high-income earners to support public education.
The court’s unanimous order said the 100-word description presented by Invest in Education “did not create a significant danger of confusion or unfairness.” The decision reversed a Maricopa County Superior Court judge’s ruling that would have removed the measure from the ballot.
Supreme Court judges also didn’t see a problem with the bonus system used by the company hired to collect more than 400,000 signatures from registered voters in the state. Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury’s decision pointed the system as a violation of a law that prohibits circulators from being paid per signature.
Despite our concern that Judge Coury’s opinion was summarily rejected, we’re glad this question will be on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
That’s not an endorsement.
This is the second time since 2018 that Invest for Ed has sought a ballot initiative to increase how much money is allocated to public education in Arizona. Last time organizers were successful in collecting enough qualified signatures, but the Supreme Court ruled the petition misled voters and knocked the question off the ballot.
Organizers forecast this measure will generate about $940 million a year for the state’s K-12 school system. The initiative would collect a 3.5 percent tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples.
It’s time state voters have their say on this proposal.
Our view is that the projected income is unrealistically high, that it will decline in future years, and that most of the money won’t get into public school classrooms. We also disagree with the principle of designating a specific class of income earners for a significant share of Arizona’s education funding.
Only 12 percent of the funds collected by this surcharge will go directly to teaching students. The initiative allocates 75 percent of the revenue to increase the salaries of teachers and support staff. Another 13 percent will go to teacher mentoring and something called the “Arizona Teachers Academy,” an initiative to stem the ongoing teacher shortage by waiving college tuition and fees for future teachers who agree to work in Arizona schools.
The remaining 12 percent of the almost $1 billion in new revenue will be allocated to support career and technical education programs — where students will benefit directly.
Arizona currently allocates about $5.6 billion in state funding to support public and charter schools in the state. This initiative, if it generates as much revenue as projected, would increase education funding another 17 percent to about $6.5 billion, with most of the new money designated for higher teacher salaries.
High income earners won’t take the surcharge sitting down. We anticipate the impact of adopting this measure will result in everything from moving out of Arizona to utilizing tax loopholes to claim less overall annual income.
Arizona voters deserve an opportunity to cast a ballot on this question and settle the longstanding dispute on whether education receives enough funding in this state.