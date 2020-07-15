Implementing a tax on high-income earners to pay for education is the wrong way to generate more money for our schools.
That’s the referendum that Arizona voters will likely see on the Nov. 3 ballot, asking whether those who make $250,000 a year, or $500,000 as a couple, should be subject to a 3.5 percent tax surcharge.
Organizers of the citizens initiative, #InvestinEd, filed petitions bearing more than 435,000 signatures last week to clear the first bar in qualifying for the General Election. The group is expected to face a legal challenge in the coming weeks seeking to get the question removed from the ballot.
Assuming that the challenge fails, voters will decide whether to tax the top 4 percent of Arizona income earners to raise another $940 million for education. Half of the funds would be spent to hire more teachers, along with classroom support personnel like nurses and counselors. Another 25 percent would be spent to hire classroom aides, school safety officers and transportation.
Teachers would get a pay raise from the additional funds.
Educators argue that the State Legislature has failed to appropriate enough money to support schools and pay a competitive wage to teachers. The history of this fight goes back two decades and includes Proposition 301, which Arizona voters adopted in 2000 and collects a .06 cent sales tax specifically for education. Lawmakers stole that money in 2009 during The Great Recession and used it to prevent the state from going bankrupt.
That robbery prompted school boards around the state to file lawsuits against the State Legislature.
Before a final outcome was decided, Gov. Ducey put together a plan that Arizona voters adopted in 2016 that took $3.5 billion from the State Land Trust to repay school districts the funding reallocated by the Legislature.
Despite the sales tax and the additional funds from the land trust, teachers organized a statewide walkout in April 2018 to protest low wages and demand more money for support personnel. The “Red4Ed” movement saw thousands of teachers march on the state Capital to make their point.
The issue was settled when lawmakers and Gov. Ducey hurriedly signed a budget bill that pays teachers a 20 percent increase over three years, ending in 2021.
Now, #InvestinEd wants another almost billion dollars to pay higher wages for teachers and provide schools with more support staff.
Two things rub us wrong.
Schools never, ever have enough money. Even with the the 20 percent increase, the $3.5 billion make up of funds, and the continuation of a .06-cent sales tax for another 20 years, educators constantly complain of a need for more state funds. Eventually, the argument gets old and the justification for additional money becomes less convincing.
Secondly, taxing only the rich denies the principle that education represents an investment by the entire public body. The plan lacks the “buy-in” that all taxpayers in Arizona should share and creates a separate class of people who would be responsible, in a large part, for the welfare of the state’s public school system.
If Arizona schools are poorly funded, it’s the responsibility of everyone in the state, not just the rich, to contribute more toward a solution.