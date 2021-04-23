What if your boss frequently accused you of fraud, told others you were incompetent and required you to complete precision tasks without errors while working in the middle of the night?
If it sounds like the plot for a third sequel to the Hollywood movie “Horrible Bosses,” you aren’t too far from the truth.
Since the official close of the Nov. 3, 2020, election, officials across the state, including Cochise County Election Director Lisa Marra, have been tarred by the same brush. Republicans in the Legislature and party officials in Arizona have created the impression the outcome of the presidential election was fraudulent, routinely inferring that officials fixed the result to favor the winner, Democrat Joe Biden.
What GOP officials apparently fail to realize is that election integrity begins with confidence in those who are tasked with tallying the ballots. Once electors are convinced that those who work the polls, operate the tabulation equipment, coordinate the security and handle hundreds of other election-related duties are not to be trusted, election integrity is lost.
The damage may have already been done. Arizona is quickly losing officials who have valuable experience with the election process. These people are burned out from working long hours under intense pressure only to be criticized and accused of being the perpetrators of what some believe was a fraudulent outcome.
State legislators have been remiss in their efforts to change voting laws by failing to properly and publicly acknowledge the integrity of the officials who conducted last year’s election. What most voters fail to appreciate is the Byzantine procedures that local election officials implement to assure the security of ballots beginning months before voting begins.
Casual electors – those not familiar with the entire process – are left with the impression that Arizona’s election system is broken, ripe for corruption and untrustworthy. Those making accusations of fraud are motivated for their own purposes, including appealing to those who share frustration with the outcome of the presidential election.
Also ignored and presumed guilty are the volunteers and civic-minded citizens who surrender their time to represent their respective political party in overseeing the ballot handling and the election process. Accusations of fraud incorporate the fact that these people failed in accomplishing their responsibility to assure an accurate outcome. The next time Arizona conducts an election, don’t be surprised when fewer people are willing to offer their expertise and volunteer their time to subject themselves to the public abuse that accompanies accusations of fraud and malfeasance.
The fourth audit of Maricopa County presidential ballots began Thursday. The county has already completed three audits of the presidential election, including an intensive forensic audit. The current review is commissioned by the state Senate and has been a theatrical comedy act from its inception, all at taxpayer expense.
The latest twist is the Senate’s decision not to allow public viewing of the audit process and the importing of “special” tabulation equipment to conduct the ballot count. As stated earlier in this column, we won’t be surprised if this orchestrated performance discovers “fraud.”
Beyond the financial cost of this charade, the consequence of the Senate’s theatrics will be severe harm to Arizona’s election process, starting with the loss of experienced election officials.