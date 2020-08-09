Election results to civic nerds are like box scores to baseball fanatics. There are truths in the numbers that are not told through a simple narrative of the outcome.
For example:
The highest percentage of registered political party members in Cochise County who cast ballots in Tuesday’s election were Democrats. Of the 20,416 registered Democrats in the county, 51.53 percent are on record casting ballots. Republicans, who have 30,680 registered members, had 51.42 percent turnout for the primary.
For Democrats, Tuesday’s ballot total was the best turnout for a primary election in a decade. Prior to this year, county Democrats have struggled to get more than 40 percent of their members to participate in a primary. Tuesday, even though only three of the 18 races on the Democratic ballot were contested, more than half of the party members cast ballots.
Republicans didn’t do as well.
Compared to 2016 and 2018, when more than 60 percent of GOP members cast ballots in the primary, Republicans tallied just over 50 percent on Tuesday — 15,775 ballots.
Is this significant?
We answer “yes” for two reasons.
First, if we’re looking to forecast the Nov. 3 General Election, Tuesday’s outcome shows county Democrats are engaged in the process and prepared to turn out the vote for their candidates. Republicans, by comparison, should be concerned that despite their membership majority in Cochise County, they need a stronger party turnout on Nov. 3 if they hope to help “up” ticket candidates like U.S. Senate incumbent Martha McSally or President Trump.
Secondly, the great unknown after Tuesday’s election is the sizable number of non-partisan voters who did not participate. About one-third of the county’s registered voters are not affiliated with a political party and fewer than 1 percent of them cast ballots in the primary. We anticipate a much larger turnout of these voters in the Nov. 3 election and depending which candidates they favor, outcomes will be decided by their ballots. In Cochise County that means non-partisan voters in Board of Supervisor District 2 — which includes Bisbee, Douglas and surrounding communities — will likely determine whether incumbent Ann English, a Democrat, or challenger Lori Kilpatrick, a Republican, will be elected. Primary contests on the Republican ballot for District 1 and District 3, where Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd won, respectively, have already determined the rest of the board make-up.
Finally, it is apparent there was little concern among voters in Tuesday’s primary about mail fraud. Of the 28,045 ballots cast in the election, about 87 percent were sent through the mail or dropped off at designated county locations.
Fewer than 4,000 voters went to one of the 17 Cochise County vote centers to cast a ballot, raising a legitimate question on the cost of maintaining these facilities for so few voters on election day.
We’ll make that question the subject of a future editorial.