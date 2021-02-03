We have no doubt of his good intentions, but we’re not sure which problem Sen. David Gowan is attempting to solve with legislation he is sponsoring.
Senate Bill 1333 would empower the state Department of Public Safety, or the local county sheriff’s office, to take over any municipal police department that has had its funding cut by 25 percent or more.
The bill was presented to the Appropriations Committee, which Sen. Gowan chairs, on Tuesday, and held without action.
The big picture issue that our locally elected senator seems to be aiming at is last summer’s movement to “Defund the Police.” After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and violet protests erupted across the nation, civic leaders in numerous cities called for cutting back police funding. In fact, the effort has not been very successful.
While a few major cities like New York and Los Angeles have made large, high profile cuts, more than half the cities where defunding initiatives were proposed have increased spending or kept it unchanged as a percentage of their discretionary spending. The analysis was reported by Bloomberg CityLab, which looked at 2021 budgets for 34 of the largest 50 U.S. cities. As a group, the difference between police spending as a share of the general funds fell less than 1 percent from last year. In Arizona, police budgets in Phoenix and Tucson stayed largely the same.
That makes us wonder what problem Sen. Gowan is addressing with his bill.
A closer examination of this legislation shows that the real winner would be the Department of Public Safety, which would receive more state funding if the agency is charged with taking over a local police department.
It also could have an impact on Cochise County, even though communities in this corner of Arizona have largely ignored the movement to defund police.
Thanks to a substantial donation by the Howard Buffett Foundation and local tax dollars, this county is one of the few in Arizona that has a regional dispatch center. After several years of operation, the center now serves about 28 fire and emergency services agencies, along with the Sheriff’s Department, the City of Sierra Vista Police Department, and other municipal police departments throughout the county.
One community that has not joined the regional dispatch center is Tombstone.
Under Sen. Gowan’s bill, if Tombstone did decide to save money and eliminate its own dispatch services, the reduction in that spending would have to be allocated to some other policing expense or the local marshall’s office would lose its state funding to the DPS.
Our major concern with Sen. Gowan’s initiative is that it once again overextends the reach of state government. It eliminates the authority of local municipalities to determine their own level of spending for law enforcement and instead uses the heavy-handed approach of state government to impose its will on cities and towns.
This appears to be a politically-motivated bill aimed at solving a problem that doesn’t exist in Sen. Gowan’s district, in Arizona, or across most the nation.
We hope it fails.