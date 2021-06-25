It’s a tinder box needing only a spark to create a catastrophe.
Last week’s Walnut Fire and the earlier Winchester Fire, both near Willcox, were stark reminders that our area is not exempt from the devastation caused by wildfires. The three-part series recently published in this newspaper recalling the Monument Fire and local experiences related to that cataclysm10 years ago offers more evidence of the consequences of this natural disaster.
Kansas has tornados, Florida has hurricanes, Arizona has wildfires.
As we approach the Fourth of July it’s not news to anyone living in our corner of the state that wildfires can erupt quickly, caused by events as simple as a hot car parked on a grass-covered roadside shoulder. A careless smoker who tosses a still-lighted cigarette out the window, or a well-meaning property owner burning yard waste can ignite a life-changing fire that rages out of control in seconds, spreading too far and too fast to stop.
So can fireworks.
Bisbee has already enacted a local restriction against fireworks due to the extremely hot, dry and windy conditions that have plagued our region during the past several months. In communities that have not yet formally instituted a similar restriction, we hope there is enough common sense to respect and avoid the dangers created when those celebrating our nation’s independence do so by setting fire to devices designed to explode.
One theme consistently repeated throughout our coverage of the Monument Fire was appreciation and admiration for those fighting on the front lines of the blaze. Our local firefighters distinguished themselves for their heroism, risking their safety in the face of dangerous conditions to save lives and property during the disaster.
While we share in that adulation, we don’t want to call on that effort due to the negligence of someone who fails to be responsible for our collective welfare. Those who choose to celebrate the Fourth with fireworks need to be cognizant of the potential consequences that endanger the lives, livelihoods and property of their neighbors and potentially the entire community.
For many who read this, it’s a pastor’s sermon to the choir. Those who invest in their community enough to seek out news and opinion are usually civic-minded and appreciate the call for individual responsibility to protect the wellbeing of themselves and their neighbors.
That doesn’t dilute the value of this message. It’s a good practice to make sure your neighbors — your neighborhood — have a clear understanding of the potential dangers. Those who choose to shoot fireworks must do so when wind isn’t a factor, in wide-open spaces and preferably with a water supply nearby.
We’re looking forward to a community celebration of the Independence Day holiday and see it as an opportunity to bring us together as a nation, putting aside our divisiveness for at least a day in recognition that we all share the privilege of being Americans.
Let’s not spoil that celebration by irresponsible behavior that results in a catastrophe.