Early ballots have been in the hands of voters for about a week for the primary election. Here’s a reminder to fill out that ballot and drop it off at a county office in your community or mail it back, to assure your votes get counted.
In-person voting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, and those registered can go to one of 17 vote centers throughout the county to cast their ballot.
Unlike the General Election, which will begin when early ballots are mailed out in October and end when the polls close on Nov. 3, registered voters will have to choose if they want to vote for candidates in the Republican or Democratic parties. Arizona has an “open” primary that allows voters who are not registered with a political party to participate in the election. The only requirement is that voters need to choose which roster of candidates they want to vote for from either the Republican or Democratic parties. Unlike the two major political parties in the state, only registered Libertarians are allowed to vote in that party’s primary.
Considering the history in Cochise County, the primary election often goes a long way in deciding who gets the job, particularly on the Republican ballot.
This year, the number of primary races are limited, as are the number of contested races.
Five of the six Cochise County offices are uncontested, assuring incumbents will retain their offices for another four years. The only contested election is for Superintendent of Schools, where Republican incumbent Jacqui Clay could face Democrat Sharon Thomas in the Nov. 3 General Election, provided Thomas secures enough write-in votes to win her party’s nomination.
Otherwise, Sheriff Mark Dannels, County Attorney Brian McIntyre, Assessor Phil Leiendecker, Treasurer Cathy Traywick and Recorder David Stevens — all Republicans — are assured of re-election.
In Cochise County, the real race is for the three seats on the Board of Supervisors. Incumbents Peggy Judd, representing District 3, and Tom Borer, District 1, face primary challenges from Heather Floyd and Tom Crosby, respectively.
District 2 incumbent Ann English, a 24-year veteran on the board, faces a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Jerry Curfman, a Douglas-area contractor who has been active in the community.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican, and possibly Independent candidates for the Supervisor seat. Tombstone resident Lori Kilpatrick is the lone Republican on the ballot for District 2 and Independent Anna Eickenbrock must secure enough write-in votes in the primary to earn a spot as on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
Though Cochise County voters won’t have much choice when it comes to the elective offices, there is the potential for dramatic changes to the Board of Supervisors. It’s possible all three seats could have first-time members.
If you haven’t received an early ballot, and want one, navigate your web browser to cochise.az.gov/elections/home, and fill out the application. Or, call the Recorder’s Office at (520) 432-8358 to verify your voting status.
Most of all, it’s important to participate, and get your early ballot in as soon as possible!