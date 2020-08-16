At some point, communities will have to gather the courage and return to a semblance of normalcy. Work-at-home employees will return to offices, fitness centers will reopen and public events will again be celebrated.
Willcox is at that point.
Last week the Willcox City Council voiced strong support for staging a tractor pull next month, Rex Allen Days in October and the annual Wings Over Willcox in January. City officials are excited by the prospect that while other communities have postponed or canceled traditional events, Willcox is pressing ahead.
“We had a car show where they expected 40 cars and got 98 because people said ‘Wow, you have a car show (during this)?’ ” Mayor Mike Laws said. “People wanted to get out and do something.”
We have to say the mayor is right about that — people are itching to get out and do something. Kids are eager to get back to school, crafters are craving weekend fairs and almost everyone is pining for movie theaters and restaurants to reopen.
With the prospect of reward, there is risk.
Maricopa County and other areas in Arizona learned a hard lesson when Gov. Ducey lifted his “shelter-in-place” executive order on May 15. The state enjoyed comparably low COVID-19 numbers until the Memorial Day weekend, when suddenly the coronavirus spread like wildfire. Instead of having among the fewest cases in the nation, Arizona became a “hot spot,” with the highest per capita infection rate in America.
During the past several weeks, things have gotten better. Wednesday, the Cochise County Health Department reported 228 active cases with 1,431 people released from isolation since the pandemic started in March. The numbers in the Willcox area provide more reason for confidence, showing 21 active cases in the 85643 zip code, and five or fewer in both the 85605 and 85625 zip codes, east and south of the city.
There is no harm in being too careful.
Until there is a vaccine or other treatment that proves effective in curing the coronavirus, it’s vital that people abide the steps necessary to protect their own health and that of their neighbors. Social distancing, washing hands, wearing a face mask and staying home when you don’t feel well will continue to govern our behavior for the immediate future.
We urge Willcox and other communities considering a return to public events to take added precautions to discourage the spread of the coronavirus.
The last thing the leaders in Willcox, or any other Cochise County community, want is a resurgence of the virus.