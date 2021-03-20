Friday’s visit to Douglas and the border wall by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and a host of other prominent politicians confirms what local community leaders have been saying for weeks.
The influx of undocumented immigrants who are apprehended, then released with nothing more than a court date is an idiotic policy imposed by an administration that is out of touch with the crisis they are creating.
The statistics prove this to be true.
Last week the Border Patrol reported the number of people crossing the border from Mexico increased 28 percent in February compared with January. The agency said the number of undocumented immigrants has jumped 45 percent since February 2020 and includes almost 30,000 unaccompanied minors and children.
The dramatic increase is in part the result of natural disasters, cartel violence, poverty and other factors taking place in Central America.
It is also, in part, the result of the Biden Administration’s political rhetoric that campaigned on the promise that construction of the border wall would be stopped, housing of children separate from their parents would end, and America would return to the “catch and release” policy first implemented under the Obama Administration.
Not surprisingly, the message received by those intent on entering the United States was that unlike the Trump Administration, undocumented immigrants would again be welcomed across the border.
The immediate consequence of this change in policy has been a humanitarian crisis imposed on border communities. Willcox has been dealing with undocumented immigrants being dumped off Border Patrol buses at a local Texaco gas station. Douglas has attempted to organize local civic groups to provide life’s essentials to desperate immigrants and the community is overwhelmed. Even Tucson has asked for federal help in dealing with the thousands of undocumented people now entering the community and flooding local shelters and other non-government organizations.
Unfortunately, Gov. Ducey’s visit will be viewed by most of the media as just another political tirade pitting Republicans against Democrats. Gov. Ducey was joined by another prominent member of the GOP, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who also criticized the Biden Administration for its policies and handling of the border crisis.
In fact, this is a humanitarian crisis, first, and a political mess, secondly.
The failure of the Biden Administration to anticipate the consequences of handling this dramatic influx of undocumented immigrants has created dangerous and potentially fatal outcomes for those who are crossing the border as well as the communities where these people are being released.
We’re sure President Biden’s campaign pledge to stop border construction was an important factor in his campaign and election. We’re sure that his promise to treat undocumented immigrants “more humanely,” and his message that policies would be more accommodating to those entering the United States captured popular votes.
Unfortunately, the consequences of these promises and policies has created a humanitarian catastrophe at the border, and local communities are forced to deal with the outcomes.