We can’t say we’re surprised at the recent announcement there is no more room at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, but we do want to emphasize the need for our community to take an active role in caring for pets.
Tuesday the local shelter announced it has no more room to provide space for stray animals. The facility has room for 65 dogs and 72 cats. Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said it could be another two weeks until there is available space for people to turn in pets or stray animals.
The announcement confirms what Sierra Vista officials already knew. Council members considered a $200,000 expansion of the shelter as one of the capital improvements the city would undertake in the current fiscal year. The expansion was put on hold when construction costs for a new fire and EMS station serving the city’s southwest side skyrocketed due to material shortages after the pandemic.
A few weeks later an unexpected gift provided by the estate of Sue Hirsheimer saved the needed expansion and has put the local shelter in a strong financial position for the next few years. Hirsheimer, a 20-year resident of Sierra Vista, passed away at age 75 in February and her estate donated $1.2 million that will allow the shelter to continue with its plan to add additional kennels.
Until the expansion can be completed, it is imperative that local residents take an active role in doing what they can to keep the local pet population under control.
If you can adopt, now is the time to do so. The shelter is again offering its “Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special” through the end of July. During the special, the dog adoption fee is reduced from $75 to $50 and includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license and a microchip implant.
Perhaps you can take on a pet for a shorter period. Foster pet families offer relief from overcrowding at the shelter, providing a temporary place for these animals to stay until there is room at the facility. Those interested must fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets in their home and allow the shelter staff to ensure the foster will be a good match in their home. The shelter provides foster families with food and supplies to support the foster animals in their care.
We’re not making this pitch solely out of a concern for the well-being and humane treatment of dogs and cats, though that is a significant factor.
Making sure we have a place for stray animals is a public health concern as well. Feral cats can be aggressive and dogs can run in packs, both creating safety and health concerns in the community.
Thanks to the timely donation by the late Sue Hirsheimer, and previously from the namesake for the shelter, Nancy J. Brua, Sierra Vista is able to provide vital humane services at an extremely affordable cost for taxpayers.