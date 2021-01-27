Representative government is complicated.
That’s the dilemma we face in considering a proposal by Sen. J.D. Mesnard to increase the number of Arizona legislators. Senate Consent Resolution 1005, sponsored by Sen. Mesard, would leave the Senate at the same number — 30 — and increase the number of Representatives by one-third, to 90.
His thinking focuses on the healthy increase in state population since 1967, when the current number of lawmakers was established by the Arizona Constitution. The state population was just less than 2 million at that time and each legislative district had about 57,000 citizens.
Today, Arizona’s population is around 7.4 million and each legislative district has about 247,000 citizens. Two representatives and one senator are elected for each of the state’s 30 legislative districts.
SCR 1005 would change that, creating 90 legislative districts, each with one representative. Senators would represent three districts.
Sen. Mesnard’s initiative makes sense for a representative government. Adding 30 more state representatives would lower the number of constituents in each district to about 82,000. That should make it easier for issues of local concern to reach the ears of a state representative.
It might not be as good for constituents in rural areas.
Most of the population growth in Arizona has occurred in the metropolitan areas. The number of people living in Maricopa County is more than 62 percent of the state’s total, and together with Pima County, more than 70 percent. That would mean about 70 percent of our state representatives would be elected from urban areas.
SCR 1005 would lessen the impact of that influence by maintaining the size of the Senate. Senators elected from rural areas of the state would have a “louder” voice on governance issues, based on the idea that having fewer members in that chamber provides more influence for each.
This proposal has significant political implications as well. Based on the Nov. 3, 2020, election, a majority of urban voters cast ballots supporting Democratic Party candidates. Further evidence of what could be a significant power shift in the Legislature is the number of Democrats representing rural legislative districts. With the exception of District 2, which represents Santa Cruz County and areas south of Tucson, Republicans represent mostly rural areas of the state and communities with a higher per capita income.
The result of increasing the number of legislative districts by one-third could result in Democrats taking a significant majority in the House of Representatives, which hasn’t been the case for more than three decades.
Finally, there are cost considerations as well. Adding another 30 representatives would increase how much state government we are paying for, to include more than just the paltry $24,500 salary we pay our legislative leaders. Each new position would also have a staff of aides and more office space will be needed.
It’s a lot to think about.
We agree that this issue needs to be seriously considered, in part recognizing that the state’s population will continue to increase and the ratio of representation will get worse before it gets better.
How that gets accomplished will be worth keeping an eye on.