We’re pretty sure state Republican leaders won’t be convinced of the Nov. 3 election outcome, regardless of which court renders them wrong.
State GOP Chair Kelly Ward has lost to the Arizona Supreme Court, but she’s also a plaintiff in an election-related lawsuit filed in federal court with the assistance of Trump advocate Sidney Powell.
There was a third election challenge filed in Maricopa County Superior Court over the weekend by a handful of voters questioning the integrity of the mail-in ballot system. That was promptly withdrawn Monday afternoon when the attorney for Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, one of the defendants in the lawsuit, said his client would pursue recovery of the legal fees in the case.
There’s very little for Trump Republicans to hold on to in these last days before electors gather and formally award their ballots to President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14. Judge after judge in Arizona and across the country have come to the same conclusions: There were mistakes made during the Nov. 3 election, but not enough to overturn the outcome. There is no evidence of the purported widespread fraud alleged by some members of the GOP.
What’s difficult to understand is why the Republicans making these allegations are putting faith in the same institutions they have repeatedly discredited and decried as unfair.
Allegations of a conspiracy to steal the election have tainted the confidence of voters and wounded the integrity of a process that has distinguished our republic for more than two centuries.
Worse, redeeming the faith that citizens had in our elections — and our government — may not be possible.
What we’re witnessing at the state level are extreme Republicans who will not accept the outcome of an election that was free of fraud and resulted in their “top of the ticket” candidates losing office.
They will have to get used to that reality.
Anyone familiar with the demographic changes happening in Phoenix during the past decade has an awareness that the state’s largest city has been gradually “turning blue.” Arizona now has more Democrats than Republicans in Congress. In the State Legislature, Democrats have been inching toward a majority since 2016, picking up seats in the House and Senate to narrow the Republican margin.
Population increases in Phoenix and Tucson have consistently benefited Democrats, not Republicans, and Arizona is among the nation’s leaders for its growth. It’s a trend that shows no signs of reversing.
It’s also interesting that none of the Republican protest is aimed at helping Martha McSally overturn the outcome of her crushing loss to Mark Kelly. The entirety of the Republican effort is focused on the presidential race and is completely tied to President Trump’s outspoken allegations of fraud.
When the dust settles on this dispute, Republicans will have hurt their chances to hold onto the political dominance they have enjoyed in Arizona, simply due to the exposure of the fanaticism that is quickly proving to be an embarrassment to the entire state.