If you need evidence that Arizona is a “battleground” state in the upcoming general election, look no further than the uproar caused Friday when Democrat Joe Biden, presumptive presidential nominee, criticized Gov. Ducey’s response to the pandemic.
The governor met with President Trump at the White House last week and received praise for the state’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The president called Arizona “ … a model for other states in applying a science-based approach to the decreasing cases and hospitalizations without implementing a punishing lockdown,” and said he was “very proud” of Gov. Ducey’s leadership.
Biden blasted the comments on Twitter, reminding people that Arizona rushed its reopening, failed to have adequate testing and contact tracing, didn’t mandate masks statewide and Gov. Ducey had turned “ … his back on older Americans and those at greater risk.”
The fact that nominee Biden would point to Arizona further emphasizes what political pundits have been forecasting leading up to the vote on Nov. 3. Democrats see this state as an opportunity to pick up a Senate seat, hold a majority in the House, and possibly take over the State Legislature.
Biden’s timing may have been a bit off.
This week the numbers are beginning to turn, with fewer new cases, fewer deaths and a lower “positivity” rate. Unlike Georgia and Tennessee, which have seen the virus re-emerge, Arizona has been gradually improving. Our state one of 19 states in which the number of cases, per capita, is going down.
It’s unrealistic to hope that politicians would avoid using the pandemic as a political issue. Democrats have locked on to how Gov. Ducey and President Trump have handled the virus, with both receiving significant criticism in the media for a lack of leadership.
Voters will be the judge of their performance — even though Mr. Ducey’s not on the ballot — by choosing who to put in office and which party will have a majority.
In the State Legislature, if the majority switches from red to blue, it will most likely be a consequence of election outcomes in the Phoenix area.
Pundits point to four specific races that could flip, erasing the current GOP majority of 31 seats to 29 seats in the House and 17 seats to 13 seats in the Senate. Districts 15, 17, 20 and 28, all in the Phoenix area, are considered up for grabs.
With less than 90 days until ballots are tabulated and winners determined, voters from both parties and the more than 25,000 unaffiliated registered voters in Cochise County don’t have much time left to make up their minds!