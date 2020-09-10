We agree with the recent Arizona Supreme Court decision not to allow online signatures for citizen initiatives.
The court ruled Friday that utilizing the “E-Qual” website, which is already being used by candidates running for office, would violate the Arizona Constitution. A majority of Supreme Court justices cited a provision that requires each person collecting signatures for an initiative petition to witness every signature and that those signatures be made on sheets of paper.
The distinction between what is allowed for candidates and what is required for a citizens initiative is important.
Earlier this year organizers of four ballot measures filed a lawsuit requesting that they be allowed to utilize the E-Qual website to collect signatures. The legal action pointed to the impact of the pandemic, arguing that collecting in-person signatures was more difficult and not safe for petition circulators.
In May, the court issued a “short-order,” rejecting the request. The decision issued Friday explains why the lawsuit failed.
Despite advancements in technology that have made online petition signing possible, the Supreme Court said the language of the state Constitution is clear and would need to be rewritten to allow the online practice for citizen initiatives.
The same language does not apply to candidates running for office. The rules governing candidates are set by the state legislature and not the Constitution, the justices decided.
The process of putting a referendum on a statewide ballot — a citizens initiative — is arduous, labor-intensive and expensive. Successful campaigns, of which there were two for the 2020 ballot, take months and often millions of dollars to accomplish.
The lone exception to that scenario was the effort mounted by a grassroots group of public school teachers in 2016 who managed to reverse a Legislature-approved state law authorizing more enrollment and more funding for private and charter schools in Arizona. That group accomplished a citizens initiative without spending tens of millions of dollars, but did require months to gather enough signatures.
Unlike candidates, who have term limits and who voters can remove from office at the ballot box, citizen initiatives often are changes that are permanent. Slowing down the process to get a referendum on the ballot and requiring in-person petition signing allows voters time to contemplate their decision.
The existing signature requirement also requires a significant commitment of people and financial resources to accomplish, which effectively limits special interest groups from undue influence of Arizona law.
Adapting to technology is usually a good thing. In this case, we agree with the Supreme Court that in-person signing on citizens initiatives should remain in place.