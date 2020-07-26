Thursday the United States reached the 4 million mark for the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began about four months ago. The total represents a 25 percent increase in case count compared to just 15 days earlier, July 8, when America crossed the 3 million mark.
Although the numbers have been slowly improving in Arizona, Thursday was also the day that the state crossed the 3,000 mark in total deaths from the virus. Arizona ranks third in the nation for its number of cases per capita, behind New York and New Jersey. More than 20,000 cases have been reported in The Grand Canyon state since July 15, and for every 100,000 residents, there are about 2,100 stricken by the virus, according to figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control.
The good news from public health officials is that Arizona’s daily count appears to be slowing, but as inferred by the second First Lady of the United States, Abigail Adams, we’re not out of the woods yet.
Arizona learned a hard lesson after the “shelter-in-place” order was lifted May 15. Many people returned to entertainment venues and resumed the life they knew before the pandemic. When the Memorial Day holiday arrived, news about the coronavirus took a back seat to the disturbing death of George Floyd on May 25.
By early June, Arizona was paying a price for relaxing its guard against the virus. Like Texas and California, the number of cases in this state soared to among the highest in the nation. Gov. Ducey responded by reasserting his authority to close facilities. He also ordered a delay for the start of the school year and urge mayors to implement face mask requirements in their community.
Only after weeks of Arizona’s return to vigilance has the spread of the coronavirus started to moderate. During the past three weeks cases increased by 75 percent, but last week the numbers showed the daily count might be flattening out.
Bearing these numbers in mind and recognizing that there is promising hope for a working vaccine in the near future, we call on local school officials to extend the delay in the start of the new year.
Last week Sierra Vista school officials indicated plans are being considered for a “hybrid” version of school, calling kids back to classrooms on two days of the week and relying on remote learning for the other days. Or, there is talk about returning full time.
We’re wondering why put kids, teachers and administrators at risk, at all?
As Arizona has already experienced, letting our guard down even a little, results in the fast spread of the virus.
At this moment, it seems like the coronavirus has lasted “forever.” A year from now, when we expect the contagion will be well-contained and no longer so much of a threat, we are sure to regret having acted hastily to return to school.
Waiting just a little while longer will make it safer for everyone.