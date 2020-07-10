Opinions differ on whether Gov. Ducey has done a good job managing the pandemic, with notable public criticism from Arizona U.S. Sen. Krysten Sinema and several big city mayors to support from leading Democrats in the State Legislature.
As divided as Democrats appear to be on whether the governor is doing a good job, Republicans at the capital are just as divided on whether the office should have the authority to declare a “state of emergency.”
This week conservative GOP lawmakers promoted the idea that the power of Arizona’s governor to take charge during a crisis should be subject to the review of the Legislature. As things are now, the chief executive has broad powers to order medical examinations and quarantine people without court approval. The governor has the authority to call out the National Guard to enforce emergency orders.
Some of these powers were instituted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when security and public health officials recognized the need to respond quickly if another attack occurred. The idea was to centralize authority and decision-making and avoid any process that delayed responding in case of an emergency.
Gov. Ducey, for his part, has been judicious in his use of emergency powers during the pandemic. He was among the last to issue a “shelter-in-place” order in March when coronavirus cases in Arizona were far below the numbers being reported on the East Coast. As the number of cases increased dramatically in June, he revised orders to “reopen” the state’s economy and again exerted his authority by closing fitness centers, theaters and bars while banning public gatherings.
His decisions have drawn fire from liberal Democrats like Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who has complained that Gov. Ducey has been slow to act and ineffective; and from conservative Republican lawmakers including Mesa Rep. Kelly Townsend, who has said the governor’s orders compromise personal liberties.
Regardless of where you stand on the governor’s decisions, the question of whether the office should have emergency powers for an indefinite period of time is worth consideration.
It’s a question that goes beyond Gov. Ducey.
At the very least, lawmakers should consider presenting an amendment to the state constitution that would call for a review of an emergency declaration after 30 days.
We appreciate the difficult situation confronting Gov. Ducey. When the extremes of both political parties are criticizing and complaining, it can indicate that he’s making the right decision for most people. The pandemic has stretched on for more than 100 days and looks to continue for at least another 30, with the resumption of school on Aug. 17 being the next gauge on state progress combating the coronavirus.
After this crisis ends, lawmakers should review what worked and didn’t work in the response by state government. Part of that review should include a healthy debate on putting a check in place on the governor’s unlimited authority to declare an emergency.