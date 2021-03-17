Would you pay more to assure that ballots are as secure as the money in your wallet?
That’s what is being considered by a select group of politicians who gathered this week in Phoenix and witnessed a demonstration of a “counterfeit-proof” ballot.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens was among those at the meeting, held in a basement where black lights were used to demonstrate the watermark on a fake ballot. Stevens brought with him a blank Cochise County ballot to use for the test.
Before you begin jumping up and down and loudly proclaim your support, consider the cost.
Creating a ballot that is secure as money won’t be cheap. Initial estimates put the cost at five times the current cost to print ballots, and that doesn’t include the additional machinery needed to identify watermarks, a QR code or other invisible markings imprinted on the ballot.
When Cochise County faced a crisis with its outdated and often-malfunctioning election equipment in 2014, Supervisors fixed the problem with a $1 million investment in new voting and tabulation machines, quickly bringing state-of-the-art technology to the county.
We understand where this idea is coming from, after the Nov. 3, 2020, election. Several state lawmakers have been outspoken in their belief that there was fraud which resulted in a popular vote win for Democrat Joe Biden over Donald Trump.
That fraud is alleged to have happened in Phoenix and Republicans in the Senate have successfully subpoenaed the ballots from Maricopa County and promise they will audit the vote count. At the moment, the more than 2 million ballots cast by Maricopa County voters in that presidential election — 72 pallets of votes — are sitting inside trailer trucks waiting for some place to go and get recounted.
Here’s the thing.
Supervisors on the Maricopa County Board have already conducted three audits of the ballots, including one forensic audit, and numerous lawsuits filed by the Republican Party and others have been tossed out of court.
Despite all these reviews, there has been no finding of fraud.
In Cochise County, fraud allegations have never been made, no lawsuits have been filed and elected officials representing this county have repeatedly voiced complete confidence in the election results. Again, no fraud here.
So, before buying into a scheme that will dramatically increase the cost of printing and tabulating ballots, can we at least have solid evidence that there’s a problem, other than Republican lawmakers who make bold claims without any evidence to substantiate their statements?
There are lots of ways more can be done to eliminate any and all possible incidents of fraud.
Each and everyone of them, however, increase the current cost for a system that has yet to be proven fraudulent.
This latest idea — counterfeit-proof ballots — sound like a politician’s answer to a problem that doesn’t exist, and will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to accomplish.