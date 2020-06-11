We agree, in part, with the call from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to remove the Confederate monument across from the State Capitol.
Arizona has six monuments recognizing Confederate soldiers, erected throughout the state between 1943 and 2009. The Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery in Sierra Vista dedicated one of those monuments on May 16, 2009. Unlike statues of Confederate generals or the stone tribute in Phoenix, the Historic Soldiers Section of the local veterans cemetery is an appropriate presentation that recognizes the service of those who served in the Confederate Army.
Work on the historic section was done pro bono by local construction companies and tombstones were ordered through the Department of American Veterans for each grave.
Except for identifying whether the gravesite is that of a soldier, infant or family member, all 61 of the tombstones are marked “Unknown” because of a lack of DNA evidence to properly identify who is buried. For those identified as Union soldiers, graves are marked with the star of the Grand Army of the Republic. Other soldier graves are marked for their valor during the Indian Wars.
There are no markings of Confederate Army soldiers and the only recognition of their service is at the entrance to the Historic Soldier Section, where a small stone sign states the inclusion of these gravesites.
Of all the Confederate monuments, in Arizona and across the country, this “cemetery within a cemetery” represents the best outcome in the debate on whether these testaments are appropriate or insensitive.
In 2017, Gov. Ducey rebuffed efforts to remove Arizona’s Confederate monuments. He was asked by civil rights leaders who pushed for that to happen in the wake of a deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Today, it’s the death of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that has captured national attention and again raised the question of whether Confederate monuments are appropriate.
Ms. Hobbs sent a letter on Monday to Andy Tobin, director of the Department of Administration, calling for the removal of a monument located in a park directly across from the State Capitol. She has volunteered to put the stone display in storage at the Capitol Museum. The monument was a gift to the state in 1962 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Hobbs notes that the timing of its presentation is evidence of a “clear attempt to repudiate the progress of our country,” which was on the brink of several major civil rights breakthroughs.
Like Gov. Ducey has stated previously, we don’t think it’s a good idea to “hide our history.” At the same time, there is no special reason for the location of the monument across from the state capitol.
We agree that it should be removed, but not placed in storage. Instead, it should be accessible for public view in a museum, as a recognition of our nation’s history.
We will never erase the past, but we can certainly learn from it. Monuments that recognize the tragedy of death and destruction during the Civil War remind us of where we came from as a nation, and where we never want to go again.