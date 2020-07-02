We see lots of angry people lately.
Protestors bearing signs calling for change. Social media “flaming” from anonymous posters who see injustice and online videos of activists who argue their viewpoint.
Yet the most powerful act that any citizen can take will expire on Monday.
That’s the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election. Best of all, if you register by July 6, you will also be eligible to vote in the general election Nov 3.
It’s easy to do.
Voter registration can be completed online at servicearizona.com. People who want to register to vote by mail are required to mail a completed state or federal registration form to their county recorder's office. It must be postmarked by July 6. Both forms are available in multiple languages online at azcleanelections.gov as well as at most libraries, motor vehicle offices, city clerk offices and public assistance agencies.
To be eligible to vote you must be a U.S. citizen, which can be confirmed by a driver’s license, a birth certificate, utility bill or in other ways not requiring photo identification. You must be an Arizona resident, and you must be 18 by Nov. 3.
Even if you are not a member of a political party — Republican, Democrat or “other” — it’s still possible to vote in the Aug. 4 primary. Arizona has open primaries. That means, with the exception of the Libertarian Party, that all registered voters regardless of their party affiliation are eligible to vote in the state’s primary election. Only registered Libertarians are allowed to vote in that party’s primary.
Independent voters are required to declare which party ballot they want when they vote in the primary. On election day, that’s accomplished by informing the poll worker, but for those who vote by mail they must contact the county recorder and notify the office of their choice.
With the current pandemic, Cochise County election officials are encouraging voting in person at the recorder’s office or by requesting a ballot by mail, election by election. Monitor the county’s website and Facebook page for last minute changes in vote centers or closures.
To cast a ballot by mail, voters can sign up for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) online by updating their registration at servicearizona.com or by submitting a written request to their county recorder.
Voters can also request a one-time ballot-by-mail or check their ballot-by-mail status online at my.arizona.vote.
Making lots of noise and posting emotional videos on social platforms might be the best way to get attention, especially if the effort goes viral.
Those who choose to make a difference, however, cast a ballot and vote for change.