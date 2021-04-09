We know Peggy Judd’s intentions are pure and it’s not the importance of her message that we’re questioning.
It’s the broad brush she used to paint illegal immigrants.
Ms. Judd, one of three Cochise County Supervisors, distributed an email to her constituents recently warning families in rural areas to keep watch on their children who she inferred might be kidnapped by undocumented migrants.
She related a story she heard from a “ranch mom” of a child almost abducted in Animas, New Mexico. As the tale is told, the little girl was outside playing when a group of illegals started to carry her off, quickly dropping her and fleeing when the incident caught the attention of the family dog.
The sheriff in Hidalgo County doesn’t believe it.
He dispatched deputies to look into the report and their efforts came back without any evidence that it happened — no footprints, no undocumented immigrants in the area, and nothing else that suggested the incident occurred.
Supervisor Judd discredits the sheriff’s agency, indicating they would willingly lie about the incident to avoid bad publicity.
We value Ms. Judd’s warning that rural families need to watch their kids — right now and into the future. Living in remote areas does invite all sorts of dangers, including the possibility of abduction or other crimes. In urban areas, unwatched children also face the threat of being abducted while walking home from school or even playing in their own yard.
It’s why many parents teach their children not to take candy from strangers.
What disappoints us is Supervisor Judd’s inference that illegal immigrants are the primary cause for concern.
Common sense tells us that some of the undocumented people crossing the border are criminals. Some are everything former President Donald Trump warned us about — some have raped, some have murdered and some are thieves.
That’s not all illegal immigrants, however.
Some are trying to escape the cartels after their lives were threatened. Others are seeking a better life for themselves and their families.
Those who hold positions of public trust — and that would include county Supervisors — have a responsibility that comes with their public platform.
Inciting hatred for illegal immigrants by raising an alarm that they will abduct your children is irresponsible.
We don’t deny that crossing the border illegally is a crime. State Rep. Gail Griffin said it best last month when she joined Gov. Ducey and other prominent officials who toured the border.
“We aren’t against immigrants,” Rep. Griffin said. “But we want them to come through the front door, not sneak in the back door.”
For whatever their reason for choosing to cross the border illegally — whether it’s the time it takes for legal immigration or the cost — not all people who commit this act are child abductors nor are they doing so to carry out other crimes.
Let’s not make the current situation worse by inciting Cochise County residents with an unsubstantiated tale that increases the tension created by racism.
It’s irresponsible.