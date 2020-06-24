Feel that?
There’s momentum and energy building on Sierra Vista’s West End. After years — nay — generations of limited progress, there is suddenly a significant possibility that the city will have a vibrant district that offers an inviting environment for local businesses and residents.
News announced Monday that the former Daisy Mae’s Steak House will be renovated and occupied by a specialty beer brewer already operating in Tombstone is the latest good news for the oldest — and most historic — area in Sierra Vista.
City officials are in the process of finalizing a “streetscape” design that will renovate Fry Boulevard west of Seventh Street. The plan will install multi-use paths, trees and greenery that will make it friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes and the area will serve as a gateway to the community.
Improvement of North Garden Avenue has been as much a commercial investment as a public investment. Renovation of the Sun Canyon hotel and the dramatic improvement of Westwood Village Apartments has changed the avenue from an area marked by crime and poverty to an attractive location.
The reopening of Daisy Mae’s will restore an historic property and compliment the city’s growing popularity as a location for specialty beers, wine and good food.
City officials, especially Director of Community Development Matt McLachlan, have reason to take pride in what they are accomplishing.
The journey to this point hasn’t been easy. West End property owners were hostile to early efforts proposed by city officials to designate the area “blighted,” in an effort to attract state and federal funding.
After withdrawing an initial proposal, city officials invited the property owners who were interested in improving their properties back to the table and established an improvement district that has made — and will continue to make —modest improvements to facades and street-fronting buildings in need of renovation.
Together with the state and federally funded “streetscape” project and the gradual improvement of properties on North Garden Avenue, Sierra Vista will have plenty of reason to be proud of its West End, which is a primary entrance corridor to the city.
We welcome the Tombstone Brew Pub and we’re eager to see the continued improvement and renovation of Sierra Vista’s West End!