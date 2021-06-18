Any doubt that construction prices have skyrocketed was put to rest Tuesday when city of Sierra Vista officials informed council members that the cost of building a new fire station has almost doubled.
Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough announced that the new price for the facility will be about $2.8 million, compared to about $1.6 million when the project was first proposed.
So the question before council members has to be whether the near-doubling of the cost can still be justified, even with a significant portion of funding for the project contributed by the federal government.
Sierra Vista has been awarded a grant for about $1.5 million to build the facility and city officials anticipated contributing about $100,000 for architectural and engineering costs related to the project. Ms. Yarbrough told council members at Tuesday’s budget work session that construction prices had jumped 30% to 40%, which somehow has boosted the bottom line to $2.8 million, an increase of about 75 percent.
We’re not sure what’s behind the total amount of the increase, but regardless, the new cost of the project should raise a concern among council members on the feasibility of this investment.
City officials are still waiting for a revenue figure from the state, but just a week ago the League of Cities and Towns told Sierra Vista it would lose about $2.1 million in shared funding if Gov. Ducey’s “flat tax” budget is adopted.
The combination of a significantly higher cost for the fire station and significantly lower revenue from the state should raise a red flag for council members.
It might also prompt the question of whether this is the best time to do this project. City officials will be quick to remind us that the timeframe for the $1.5 million grant is limited and failure to break ground on the fire station in the near future may result in the funding being lost.
While that outcome is unfortunate, the prospect of taxpayers suddenly being on the hook for more than $1 million to pay the higher cost of building a fire station is equally disturbing.
We again raise the question of whether there are alternatives the city can pursue to effectively provide fire and emergency medical service to residents in Winterhaven and other neighborhoods on the southeast side. Considering the dramatic and precipitous increase in cost, can services provided by the Fry Fire District be utilized to improve response times for these emergencies? Can temporary housing of an emergency vehicle be stored at a location that would improve the time it takes for first responders to arrive?
We trust that city officials and the council will act in the best overall interests of the community. We also recognize that the budget is a flexible plan that only limits how much the city can spend, not whether the funds are actually spent.
With that in mind, we have confidence that council members will be judicious in deciding whether building this fire station at this time — at this cost — is still worth the investment.