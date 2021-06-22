Local officials are questioning the consequences and the effectiveness of an initiative inspired by two governors who are dealing with illegal immigration.
Earlier this month Arizona Gov. Ducey and Texas Gov. Abbott issued a plea to other governors asking they send any and all available law enforcement to their respective states to help in the effort to stop illegal border crossings.
While we acknowledge that federal policy changes have resulted in a flood of migrants entering the U.S., the call for aid appears to have been more political than practical. To date only one governor, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, has publicly offered law enforcement agents from his state.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels reports that his network of cameras have logged about 1,100 migrants a month crossing the border illegally, a substantial increase compared to last year. The camera system stretches completely across the county and has been proven effective in tracking illegal immigration. Unlike the unsubstantiated guesses in the past by border officials, the network’s tracking provides more accurate accounting of how many people are entering the U.S. illegally.
The number in Cochise County pales in comparison to Texas, New Mexico and other Arizona border counties. Prior to the Biden Administration’s encouragement of illegal immigration, Cochise County’s effectiveness in shutting down border crossings resulted in Mexican cartels choosing other routes to conduct their business.
The close working relationship between Gov. Ducey and Sheriff Dannels has created state and national awareness of the illegal immigration problem. Dannels frequently appears on Fox news programs with the same message: There has been a flood of illegal immigration at the border and federal authorities are not doing enough to deal with the consequences being created in rural Arizona communities. Gov. Ducey has heard from Dannels, from officials in neighboring border counties and from other governors.
In an effort to do something, the Arizona governor authorized dispatching the National Guard to assist local agencies in dealing with problems created by illegal immigration. Cochise County was aided by more than 30 Guard members and they have been effective in monitoring cameras and taking other tasks to free more Sheriff’s deputies for their enforcement duties.
Apparently, that wasn’t enough.
The June 10 letter from Govs. Ducey and Abbot drew national attention to the immigration issue, but it lacked the details necessary to make it an effective action. Local officials, including Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, have raised questions on liability, compensation and whether out-of-state officials have enforcement authority.
Those “real life” questions have slowed the implementation of this strategy and allowed opponents of the idea to paint the effort as political grandstanding.
Gov. DeSantis, who like Govs. Ducey and Abbott is considered a possible presidential candidate in 2024, has further complicated the initiative by taking the opportunity to amplify the illegal immigration issue by volunteering to send law enforcement from Florida.
There’s a lesson for politicians in this debacle.
Don’t ask for what you are not prepared to deal with and don’t volunteer if you don’t know what you’re promising.
We welcome new ideas for dealing with illegal immigration, but this isn’t one of them.