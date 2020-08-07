If expectations were not so high, the performance of the Cochise County Elections Office Tuesday night would be considered exceptional. The third posting of primary election results appeared online just past 10 p.m., providing the latest ballot counts on local contests.
Unfortunately, for anxious candidates and an interested public, problems with the elections website frustrated those trying to follow the outcome of Tuesday’s voting. It’s not a new problem for Cochise County, which is the focus of this editorial.
Elections Director Lisa Marra and her staff of county employees and community volunteers are to be commended for accomplishing a relatively problem-free election during the midst of a pandemic. Her office tallied 25,642 ballots, of which almost 22,000 were cast early by Cochise County voters.
She was robbed of perfection by the failure of the county’s election website at 8 p.m. Tuesday, when the public was told to tune in to see the results. After weeks of preparation, an impressive review by state officials and after accomplishing all that is involved in the minutiae leading up to election day, Ms. Marra and her staff had to be frustrated when public presentation of the results were stifled by failing technology.
As previously stated, this is a familiar problem for Cochise County. In August 2014, ballots were transported by helicopter to Graham County after a “hardware failure” prevented local tabulation of primary election results. In 2016 — a year the county staged four elections — website delays occurred twice, despite an investment of more than $1 million in state-of-the-art voting equipment. In 2018, in addition to long lines at vote centers, election results were delayed almost two weeks as county officials processed provisional ballots.
Tuesday night part of the frustration experienced by those anxiously awaiting election results was the lack of status updates at and after 8 p.m. Prior to the election, people were directed to check the county’s election website and when they did, most found a blank white screen and some received a minuscule technical error message. The inaccessibility of the elections office — necessary due to the coronavirus — prevented candidates and news outlets from on-site monitoring of the ballot count, leaving everyone to wait until the website could be repaired.
We are rightly concerned that the consistent frustration of posting election results in a timely fashion will affect the public’s confidence in the process. A deeper understanding of the months of preparation, the intricacies involved in staging an election and the coordination of people and equipment necessary to tabulate the results does erase those concerns. Unfortunately, most of the voting public doesn’t witness the behind-the-scenes work that goes into staging an election, but many may be critical of the process if they experience frustrations similar to those that happened Tuesday night.
We sincerely hope Cochise County does whatever is necessary between now and the Nov. 3 General Election to meet the expectations of the voting public in the timely presentation of election results.
Doing so will satisfy the public, restore full confidence in the process and award Ms. Marra and the county elections office the credit they deserve.