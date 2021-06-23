Politicians call it “pork.”
When vital headline-grabbing legislation gets loaded with unrelated funding and language provisions that serve special interests, politicians label those add-in items as pork.
Despite the pork included in the budget bill presented to Arizona state Senators this week, the Republican majority pushed the spending plan through the chamber without a single vote from a Democrat.
Bringing the GOP together required inclusion of all sorts of law and policy changes that have consistently failed to earn majority support from either side of the political aisle. Most notably, the budget bill opens enrollment in Empowerment Scholarship Accounts to 60 percent of Arizona students. The ESA program pays parents a voucher for their child’s education and effectively reduces public school enrollment, which ultimately reduces how much money the state pays to support public education. Proponents of the ESA program refer to it as “school choice,” and argue that parents, not school districts, should decide where kids go to school. Opponents say the program will cripple public schools, allow parents to spend their voucher funds for things other than education and will encourage Arizona’s education system to continue its downward slide toward complete failure.
What makes the inclusion of language to expand the ESA in the budget bill so annoying is that state voters specifically rejected the program in 2018. Proposition 305 asked Arizona voters whether they supported Senate Bill 1431, which was designed to make all K-12 students eligible to apply for an ESA.
Proposition 305 was killed by a 65 percent margin.
That has not stopped Republican lawmakers who authored the expansion bill. Since that defeat the Legislature has considered numerous initiatives aimed at increasing the program. This year a Senate bill to increase ESA enrollment died at the committee level, until those behind the initiative threatened not to support the overall budget unless expansion was included.
This is just one example. Other corruption of the budget bill includes language from other initiatives that were never going to pass until support was needed from Republican lawmakers who demanded adding their proposal to the spending plan. Stricter voting laws, more regulation of teachers and what they teach and limitations on the executive authority of the governor are all part of the budget bill.
The villain in this process isn’t only the legislators who perpetuate a system that inspires this bad, unrepresentative behavior.
The villain is time.
Every year lawmakers are up against a last-minute deadline when they finally consider the state budget. This year, Senate Republicans delayed consideration to waste time on new voting laws and fighting with the Maricopa County Board on conducting an audit.
Arizona needs a citizen’s initiative that will change its constitution to require lawmakers begin working on the budget sooner to eliminate the obvious corruption of a spending plan with last minute “pork” that caters to special interests, some of which is overwhelmingly not supported by state voters.
We hope that effort comes to past, and we will be the first to publicly support that constitutional change.