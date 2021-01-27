We’re interested in what residents think of the three proposals for the development of Veterans Memorial Park.
Last year the city purchased 20 acres next door to the park from the Sierra Vista Unified School District for the tidy sum of just over $1 million. The property is located north of East Fry Boulevard, behind the Rothery Education Center and along Martin Luther King Parkway.
The public has until Feb. 12 to pick the design proposal of their choice at engage.sierravistaaz.gov.
Though none of the proposals carries a price tag, it’s apparent that these plans offer a progression of development. Proposal 1 has the fewest changes with walkway and roadway improvements, while Proposal 3 calls for construction of new facilities and amenities. We assume the cost of the latter is significantly more than the cost of the former.
Sierra Vista has made significant investments in its recreation facilities in recent years. Installation of artificial turf at five soccer fields — three at Eddie Cyr Park and two in the Domino Paiz Complex — and significant improvements to local ball fields have dramatically improved sporting facilities in the city. Local officials have been promoting Sierra Vista as an ideal location for Little League, softball and soccer tournaments, in the hope that attracting teams and fans to the community will generate revenue for local businesses.
The city also owns the former Kings Court tennis facility, located north of East Busby Drive. Although this property is being offered for sale, a local group of tennis enthusiasts play regularly and the city pays to light the outdoor courts.
Including Veterans Park, Sierra Vista has a total of 17 parks offering amenities that provide areas for everything from dog runs to pickle ball.
Expanding Veterans Park adds to the allure of the community and provides a centralized location to celebrate, play and relax in this region’s beautiful weather. Unable to afford upkeep of the property and not lacking for its own athletic facilities, it made good sense for the school district to sell the property to the city.
Now it’s a question of what do Sierra Vista residents want in their main city park. How urgent is the need to add facilities to accommodate more ball players, more picnickers and more outdoor community events? The city is asking citizens to choose between three proposals, but not asking what should be developed. Rather, city officials appear to be asking how soon it should be developed.
Take some time and visit the designated website where the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan is posted. Study the proposals, and offer your input.
Citizen participation usually assures the best outcome.