It wasn’t that long ago that nudity on television, swearing on the radio or sexual content in a magazine created a public uproar. Government regulators would “review” a station’s broadcasting license, pastors would sermonize from the pulpit on Sunday and angry letters would pour into the newspaper.
Those were the days when gambling was considered a gateway to moral destruction, along with alcohol, marijuana and promiscuity. The thought of government getting involved in lottery games was beyond the pale.
Today, along with marijuana soon to be legal, government not only wants you to spend your money on the lottery, Arizona is considering sports betting, keno games and other avenues to tax your gambling dollars.
Last week Gov. Doug Ducey publicly called on the Legislature to bring him a bill that makes wagering on professional and possibly college sports as convenient as launching an app on your smartphone. Expansion of gambling in Arizona is possible due to the impending expiration of the tribal-state gaming contract in 2022. The 20-year compact was adopted in 2002 and our governor has recently been negotiating the terms of a new, expanded agreement.
If approved by the Legislature, Arizona would become the 23rd state to adopt sports betting. Currently 16 Arizona tribes offer gambling at 24 casinos. The state collected more than $116 million from its tribal compact at the close of the last fiscal year, and despite the pandemic revenues have increased each of the past three years by about $5 million annually. Since its inception, tribal gambling in Arizona has contributed more than $1.6 billion to state government.
Gov. Ducey’s proposal has the potential to increase those numbers exponentially, making it fast and easy to wager on fantasy sports leagues and instant keno games from your mobile phone.
From the governor’s perspective, it’s “easy money” that’s on the state’s revenue radar and needs to be captured to maintain or lower Arizona’s tax rate, providing yet another incentive for businesses to locate here.
There are downsides, of course. This is expected to be the third time since 2018 that lawmakers will consider expansion of gambling, with the past two initiatives failing for the lack of majority support or conflict with the tribal compact.
We are concerned that making gaming too convenient and too attractive will result in the societal problems that our forebears warned us of, when government gets in the business of making money through “sin taxes.” Unlike many of today’s Millennial generation who discard the lessons of history and the advice of “old people,” there is value in recognizing the costs that result from these sources of revenue.
In considering Gov. Ducey’s proposal, we ask if Arizona has the resources to deal with the proven consequences of gambling addictions on families and local communities?
The unfortunate answer to that question at this time, is no.